Notebook: Kansas Mauls Looking to Next Year

100 Days To Kansas Football: The Countdown Begins - Blue Wings Rising

And of course, with this milestone comes a staple of summer-time football coverage in my time covering the team: The 100 Day Countdown. It kicks off today with a brief overview of what you can look forward to and expect from us at Blue Wings Rising.

JUCO defensive back Jalen Dye commits to Kansas

KU football added to its defensive backs room on Wednesday evening, landing a commitment from junior college transfer Jalen Dye. The defensive back arrived in Lawrence on Monday night and is fresh off of his official visit to campus. He’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Kansas Jayhawks basketball: Predicting the leading scorers for 2022-23

So what will Kansas' team look like? Statistics website BartTorvik.com has Kansas at No. 9 in the country with Wilson and McCullar in the fold. And the site also predicts the scoring averages for each of the Jayhawks' projected top 10 players.

