Notebook: Braun to Stay in Draft

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas guard Christian Braun to keep his name in 2022 NBA draft | KUsports.com Mobile

"While I am extremely excited for what the future holds, I would be lying if I said this wasn't a hard decision," Braun wrote. "I have a deep love for Kansas, my teammates, the coaching staff and our fans. I hope you saw that passion every single game."

Kansas coach Bill Self says roster movement, uncertainty making college coaches 'uncomfortable' this offseason | KUsports.com Mobile

“I think we're all very uncomfortable right now,” Self said on last week’s broadcast of the NBA combine scrimmages on ESPN. “We really don't know how it's all going to play out over time.”

Eraser Dust

Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting | AP News

Manny Renfro said he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Shooter at a Texas elementary school kills 18 students and one adult before being killed, officials say | CNN

Estrada told CNN’s Anderson Cooper the gunman wrecked a vehicle while driving near the school after shooting his grandmother. “The suspect did crash near a ditch nearby the school. That’s where he exited his vehicle with what I believe was a rifle and that’s when he attempted to enter the school where he was engaged by law enforcement.”

Fact check: Herschel Walker falsely claims he never falsely claimed he graduated from University of Georgia | CNN Politics

In December, Walker’s campaign website falsely claimed that he had graduated from the University of Georgia, the school he left after his junior season to play professionally. (Walker’s campaign deleted the claim after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution inquired about it.) In April, CNN’s KFile team revealed that Walker himself had made the false graduation claim for years – and that Walker had even asserted that he graduated in the top 1% of his University of Georgia class.

Sen. Chris Murphy, lawmaker from Sandy Hook district, pleads for action after Texas elementary school mass shooting: "What are we doing?" - CBS News

"Sandy Hook will never, ever be the same," Murphy said, his voice cracking. "This community in Texas will never, ever be the same. Why? Why are we here? If not to try to make sure that fewer schools and fewer communities go through what Sandy Hook has gone through. What Uvalde is going through."

Southern Baptist Convention sex abuse report: 44 women made allegations against Jacksonville pastor

Top administrative leaders for the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in America, said Tuesday that they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse.

Steve Kerr: 'I'm tired of the moments of silence,' says Warriors coach as he makes powerful plea against gun violence | CNN

“When are we going to do something? I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there … I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough.

Indiana Lawmakers Override Transgender Sports Veto - The New York Times

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure barring transgender girls from playing girls’ sports at school was unnecessary, but fellow Republicans in the Legislature disagreed.

Kalispell examines garbage rate increase | Daily Inter Lake

Residences now pay $111 annually for garbage collection. The city is looking at options that could increase that rate by up to $37 per year.

Walmart apologizes for Juneteenth ice cream flavor after backlash - CBS News

Walmart is apologizing for a new flavor of the retailer's branded ice cream called "Juneteenth," which is sparking criticism that the company is trying to cash in on the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Columbia Falls teens win top awards in statewide art contest

The teens raked in the awards for the Keep Montana Green statewide art contest with the overall first-place prize and the top three spots in the senior division.

Caitlyn Jenner Wasn't Invited to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Wedding

Sources close to the couple tell us Caitlyn never got an invitation for the weekend affair in Portofino, but the couple has no hard feelings toward her. We're told Kourtney and Travis wanted a very small and intimate ceremony, and Caitlyn simply didn't make the cut.

Aerosmith cancel gigs as singer Steven Tyler goes into rehab - BBC News

The star, who had been sober for more than a decade, relapsed after taking pain medication for foot surgery.