Notebook: Kansas Mauls Baseball Coach Search

The Rock Chalkboard

An early list of possible Ritch Price replacements for Kansas baseball | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com Mobile

One of the biggest reasons Goff found Leipold when he went searching for KU’s next football coach last spring was because he picked up the phone and called the right people when starting his search. More importantly, he listened to what they had to say. That led him to Leipold. And there’s no reason to think Goff will not take the same approach when looking to hire Price’s replacement.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self still a believer in underclassmen testing NBA draft stock | KUsports.com Mobile

Sure, Self, like any coach, would love to see his best players stick around for four or even five seasons at Kansas. Their talent would increase KU’s chance of winning each year and that continuity would allow the Jayhawks to tap into the one thing that has served them well during their deepest tourney runs — veteran players with good chemistry and familiarity coming together for a common goal.

Eraser Dust

4 takeaways from Biden's first presidential trip to Asia | CNN Politics

Speaking to a high-level summit here of Indo-Pacific leaders, Biden underscored the grave consequences of a war that continues to grind forward, despite withering sanctions from a mostly-united West. The message, delivered in a region watching closely for signals of how the US may respond to aggression from China, was one of resolve.

Oasis star Noel Gallagher headbutted by Ruben Dias' dad in Manchester City title celebrations

Former Oasis rock star Noel Gallagher received stitches in his face after being accidentally headbutted by Ruben Dias' father as the pair celebrated Manchester City's thrilling comeback to clinch the Premier League title on Sunday.

Baby Formula Shortage Reveals Gaps in Regulation and Reporting - The New York Times

The government has ordered more safeguards at an Abbott Nutrition plant. But the lack of reporting requirements and limited testing make it hard to monitor the deadly bacterium that led to a recall.

California parents could soon sue for social media addiction | AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon hold social media companies responsible for harming children who have become addicted to their products, permitting parents to sue platforms like Instagram and TikTok for up to $25,000 per violation under a bill that passed the state Assembly on Monday.

Columbia Falls family hosts event to raise awareness on drunk driving | KECI

Over a year later, the Hansons turned to what they knew.

Since she was a little girl, Brooke and her entire family loved to fish.

To celebrate the life of their daughter and raise awareness on drunk driving, her family founded the Brooke Hanson Family Fishing Day.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: New Trailer Tells the Story of the One and Only Space Viking | Marvel

Get your popcorn out. It's time for the story of the Space Viking, Thor Odinson. He was no ordinary man — he was a god. After saving planet Earth for the 500th time, Thor set off on a new journey where he got in shape. He went from dad bod to god bod! And after all that he reclaimed his title as the one and only Thor...

Billie Eilish 'offended' by reactions to her Tourette's Syndrome

Eilish explained her tics include wiggling her ears and raising her eyebrows, as well as clicking her jaw and flexing her arm.

“These are things you would never notice if you’re just having a conversation with me, but for me, they’re very exhausting,” she added.