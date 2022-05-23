Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins Puts Luka on a Poster, Warriors Win 109-100

Andrew Wiggins had arguably his best career playoff performance. 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 dunks including the one below which was initially called an offensive foul.

Wiggins enjoyed the talk of his dunk in the post-game press conference and talked about what he has learned from Golden State’s core three about playoff basketball.

Golden State of Mind has an excellent write-up of what playoff Wiggins is and how he has finally found his role in the NBA.

They also have their player game grades where Andrew earned high marks.

Full game highlights: