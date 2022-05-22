KU Sports Calendar for the Week of May 23, 2022

Looking Ahead
May 23
Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO
May 24
Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO
May 25
Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO
May 26
Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO
Track & Field NCAA West Preliminary Round, Fayetteville, AR
May 27
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Scottsdale, AZ
Track & Field NCAA West Preliminary Round, Fayetteville, AR
May 28
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Scottsdale, AZ
Track & Field NCAA West Preliminary Round, Fayetteville, AR
May 29
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Scottsdale, AZ
Looking Back
May 16
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas
Jayhawks finish opening day in 7th place.
May 17
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas
Finished the day in 5th place
Baseball v Missouri Tigers at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS
Canceled due to weather.
May 18
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas
KU advances to NCAA Championship
May 19
Baseball v Texas Austin, TX
KU Loses 4-2.
May 20
Baseball v Texas Austin, TX
Jayhawks go down 8-1.
May 21
Baseball v Texas Austin, TX
Hawks swept by Texas. Lose the last game of the Rich Price era, 11-6, but Maui the SC Top 10.
Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO
12th seeded Jayhawks beat 5th seed George Washington, 4-3.
May 22
Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft. Collins, CO
KU blows lead late, loses in extra innings to Central Arkansas, 5-4.
