KU Sports Calendar for the Week of May 23, 2022

Rich Price “Retires“

By TimReddin
/ new
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Looking Ahead

May 23

Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO

May 24

Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO

May 25

Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO

May 26

Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO

Track & Field NCAA West Preliminary Round, Fayetteville, AR

May 27

Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Track & Field NCAA West Preliminary Round, Fayetteville, AR

May 28

Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Track & Field NCAA West Preliminary Round, Fayetteville, AR

May 29

Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Looking Back

May 16

Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

Jayhawks finish opening day in 7th place.

May 17

Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

Finished the day in 5th place

Baseball v Missouri Tigers at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS

Canceled due to weather.

May 18

Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

KU advances to NCAA Championship

May 19

Baseball v Texas Austin, TX

KU Loses 4-2.

May 20

Baseball v Texas Austin, TX

Jayhawks go down 8-1.

May 21

Baseball v Texas Austin, TX

Hawks swept by Texas. Lose the last game of the Rich Price era, 11-6, but Maui the SC Top 10.

Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO

12th seeded Jayhawks beat 5th seed George Washington, 4-3.

May 22

Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft. Collins, CO

KU blows lead late, loses in extra innings to Central Arkansas, 5-4.

