The Weekend Mauling: 5.21.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

KU's Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson team up on final day of combine scrimmages as decision day draws near

One day after scoring six points and filling up the stat sheet elsewhere, Braun showed he can score, too. In 29 minutes off the bench, the KU junior scored 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including a 3-of-8 clip from 3-point range. He added four rebounds, two steals and an assist while also picking up four fouls in his team’s 113-107 loss.

Big 12 football: Predicting the first loss for every team in 2022

The Big 12 crowned a champion other than Oklahoma last year for the first time since 2014, with Baylor toppling Oklahoma State in the conference championship game. It was he first Big 12 title game, since its renewal, that didn't include the Sooners. But if that seemed a wild result, with the typical league favorite failing to reach the final conference game of the season, that could be nothing compared to the difficulty in projecting the 2022 league race.

How Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun measured, tested during NBA Draft Combine

Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun received their official measurements at the NBA Draft Combine this week. Both Jayhawks were invited to the event several weeks ago and Jalen Wilson joined the duo following a strong showing at the G League Elite Camp earlier this week. Wilson did his measurements and testing earlier this week, so he was not re-measured days later at the NBA Combine.

Eraser Dust

Joe Biden in South Korea: Two nations could expand military exercises

The United States and South Korea are considering expanding military exercises in and around the Korean Peninsula in response to North Korea's progressing missile and nuclear program, the two countries announced Saturday.

Archbishop of San Francisco says Pelosi can't receive communion over efforts to protect abortion rights - CBS News

Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone wrote in a public post Friday that his "many requests" have not been accepted to speak with Pelosi, who is from San Francisco, since she vowed to keep Roe v. Wade. The archbishop said he communicated to Pelosi on April 7 that, should she not publicly repudiate her "advocacy for abortion 'rights" or refrain from referring to her faith in public, he would have no choice but to deny her communion. The archbishop's reprimand is the latest development in political and religious debate as some leaders in the Catholic Church speak out against Catholic politicians who support abortion.

Supreme Court could rule on Roe v. Wade on Monday, as Biden admin braces for violence after decision | Fox News

The Supreme Court could issue a ruling on abortion as soon as Monday, which would be days after a memo leaked from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reveals the Biden administration is preparing for a nationwide wave of violence following the decision on the future of Roe v. Wade.

Lakeside project featuring alpine coaster draws ire of neighbors | Daily Inter Lake

“The takeaway from that meeting — what was disclosed to me at that time was in addition to the gift shop and the potential rental cabin is an alpine coaster. I said, ‘OK, now we’re getting somewhere,’” Juelfs said.

An alpine coaster, or mountain coaster, is an amusement ride that uses bobsled-like carts to ride down a track that is built into a hillside.

Puberty Starts Earlier Than It Used To. No One Knows Why. - The New York Times

Some girls are starting to develop breasts as early as age 6 or 7. Researchers are studying the role of obesity, chemicals and stress.

Exclusive-American football-Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

(Reuters) - Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday.

Liam Gallagher - C'MON YOU KNOW | Review | Live4ever Media

C’MON YOU KNOW is comfortably his best solo album if not his most coherent, which almost overflows with ideas. It seems a pity then that it’s likely to be overshadowed by the uber-gigs, but perhaps that’s the intention.

The Simpsons: 10 Important Details That Are Almost Never Mentioned

As much as even a casual Simpsons fan likely assumes they know the Simpsons' home like the back of their hand, it's easy to forget that there's an extra room in the house we rarely catch a glimpse of.

Jason Kidd irked by Dallas Mavericks shot selection after blowing lead in Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO -- Coach Jason Kidd blamed the Dallas Mavericks' one-dimensional offensive approach for blowing a 19-point lead in Friday's 126-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors, criticizing his team for relying too heavily on the 3-point shot during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Analyzing what skilled forward Billy Preston will bring to Kansas next season | Smithology | KUsports.com

You may have learned by now Preston, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward ranked No. 8 in the Class of 2017 by Rivals, went for 21 points and 9 rebounds in his high school finale against Findlay Prep (Nev.) on the short turn-around that involved an early-morning flight from Chicago to NYC. Preston’s Hall of Fame coach, Steve Smith, said Oak Hill’s star forward, who came in off the bench on Thursday, was tired entering his second ESPN-broadcasted event in one day.

Coastal Carolina suspends cheerleaders after prostitution claim

Despite no charges, the school's administration has removed the cheerleading team from its website. The squad has also been barred from participating in an upcoming national competition on April 4 while the investigation proceeds.