Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Warriors Rally Past Mavericks in Game 2

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Two Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Andrew Wiggins was not able to lock down Luka Doncic as he did in game 1, but the Warriors were able to rally to beat the Mavs Friday night. The Warriors are now 8-0 at home in these playoffs. The NBC Sports Bay Area crew breakdown Wiggins’ performance.

Wiggins ended the night with a solid stat line: 38 minutes, 16 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and a +/- of +16.

