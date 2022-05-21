Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Warriors Rally Past Mavericks in Game 2

Andrew Wiggins was not able to lock down Luka Doncic as he did in game 1, but the Warriors were able to rally to beat the Mavs Friday night. The Warriors are now 8-0 at home in these playoffs. The NBC Sports Bay Area crew breakdown Wiggins’ performance.
Wiggins ended the night with a solid stat line: 38 minutes, 16 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and a +/- of +16.
LUKA DONCIC FROM DEEP TO END THE FIRST HALF.— NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2022
HE'S GOT 24 ON TNT. pic.twitter.com/hFEI9cAobl
Luka and the Mavs made 15 THREES in the first half pic.twitter.com/dyCURw2uD2— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 21, 2022
Porter Jr. gives Golden State their first lead of the night! pic.twitter.com/BdrIWrGqwS— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 21, 2022
