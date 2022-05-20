Notebook: Kansas Lands Texas Tech Transfer

The Rock Chalkboard

Not yet withdrawn from the NBA draft, Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. commits to play for Kansas if he returns to school | KUsports.com Mobile

“As I look to the next chapter of my career, if I decide to withdraw from the NBA draft, I am thrilled to say that I will be playing for Kansas and coach (Bill) Self,” McCullar wrote.

Jayhawks Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson showcase skills at Day 1 of NBA combine scrimmages | KUsports.com Mobile

“I don’t have a role,” Self said while Braun scrimmaged. “I’m here as a fan. I’m here to support, let them know that we care and I think that’s the way the majority of the coaches feel. I’m here hoping they make every shot and whatever happens happens.”

Ex-Purdue safety Marvin Grant intends to transfer to Kansas | KUsports.com Mobile

Grant, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, was the No. 138 prospect in his high school class, according to Rivals.com. He started all 13 games for the Boilermakers last season and finished second on the team with 52 tackles.

Eraser Dust

Trump's bid to control election offices hits first battleground - POLITICO

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will soon face voters for the first time since he refused then-President Donald Trump’s pressure to “find” votes to overturn the 2020 election results.

And from the polls in Georgia to the early returns for GOP candidates like him this year, there are warning signs everywhere for Raffensperger’s campaign.

Buffalo supermarket worker dialed 911 during the massacre and was asked, 'Why are you whispering?' Now, the dispatcher is set to be fired, an official said | CNN

Hiding behind the service desk counter, Rogers dialed 911. But the dispatcher handled her plea so dismissively local officials now intend to fire her at a May 30 hearing, a top county official said.

30-Year-Old With Hoarse Voice, Back Pain Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

Jordan Turko, an entrepreneur who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, told TODAY his symptoms started in early 2022, and he initially suspected COVID-19, since the holidays has prompted a recent surge of cases related to the omicron variant.

Oklahoma Legislature Passes Bill Banning Almost All Abortions - The New York Times

The legislation prohibits abortion from the moment of fertilization and relies on lawsuits from private citizens to enforce it. If the governor signs the bill, it would be the nation’s strictest measure, and take effect immediately.

Bodies Pulled From Parched Lake Mead Stir Wise-Guy Ghosts of Las Vegas - The New York Times

As climate change fuels grim discoveries across the West, Las Vegas is awash in bets on the identity of a suspected murder victim dumped in a barrel.

2 killed in Kalispell plane crash ID'd | KECI

KALISPELL, Mont. — The two people killed in a single-engine airplane that crashed in a field northwest of Kalispell on April 30 have been identified as Joe Angle, 63, of Kalispell and Kimberly Hebert, 61, of Hungry Horse.

Powerful Flavor at Ranger Joe’s Pizza - Flathead Beacon

Thirty years later after a 19-year career in law enforcement, Ledwidge moved to Montana and opened Ranger Joe’s Pizza in south Kalispell, where he uses the same Hobart dough mixer his parents used to make Sicilian, New York and Detroit deep dish style pizzas.

Elon Musk faces sexual assault claim from SpaceX flight attendant; says he exposed himself during massage | Fox Business

The attendant worked on a contract basis in the cabin crew for SpaceX's corporate jet fleet. She accused Musk of exposing his erect penis to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, according to Business Insider.

Vengeful Madison Cawthorn Vows ‘Dark MAGA’ Takeover

Less than 48 hours after his shocking defeat in North Carolina’s primary election, Rep. Madison Cawthorn took to Instagram to post a defiant, vengeful, and typo-riddled message promising a “Dark MAGA” comeback.

