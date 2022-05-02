Notebook: Football Recruiting Ramps Up

The Rock Chalkboard

KU football DTs coach Jim Panagos talks recruiting, position group standouts and more

Jim Panagos joined the KU football staff from Rutgers earlier in 2022. The coach will serve as KU's defensive tackles coach, splitting the defensive line duties with Taiwo Onatolu. Panagos has been in the coaching industry for over 20 years and has had stops on staff with the Minnesota Vikings, Rutgers, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and UCF to name a few. On his resume, Panagos was the 2009 FootballScoop National Defensive Line Coach of the Year and was a Broyles Award nominee in 2017 while he was at Temple.

Jayhawks in the NBA: Recapping the first round of the NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are starting to heat up. The first round ended Saturday, and four former Jayhawks took the court to compete for their respective teams. Of those four Jayhawks, two have advanced to the second round. Here’s a look at how the four Jayhawks fared and the other former KU players whose teams made the playoffs.

KU football DC says sophomore safety OJ Burroughs ‘stepped up’ during spring practice

The Jayhawks know what they have in senior Kenny Logan at one safety position. That’s a given. But who will be next to him starting for KU this upcoming fall is still a question mark. KU is still looking to add a safety before the start of preseason camp, but there are some internal options the KU staff could turn to if its recruitment efforts are unsuccessful.

Eraser Dust

Israel demands apology after Russia says Hitler had Jewish roots | Reuters

JERUSALEM, May 2 (Reuters) - Israel denounced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday for suggesting that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, accusing Lavrov of spreading anti-Semitism and belittling the Holocaust.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Texting with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a close ally and friend, at nearly midnight on Jan. 5, Jordan offered a legal rationale for what President Donald Trump was publicly demanding — that Vice President Mike Pence, in his ceremonial role presiding over the electoral count, somehow assert the authority to reject electors from Biden-won states.

Naomi Judd remembered by daughters at Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony | CNN

“I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most,” Wynonna told the audience, Taste of Country reported. Wynonna and Naomi Judd performed for decades together as the mother-daughter singing duo The Judds. “I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed.”

Alabama woman killed by pack of dogs; owner charged with manslaughter

An employee of the Alabama Department of Public Health was killed by a pack of dogs in the northwestern part of the state last week as she was responding to a report about another attack involving the same dogs earlier in the week, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Friday on Facebook.

Two dead after small plane crashes in West Valley | Daily Inter Lake

A small single engine airplane went down on property on Church Drive between West Valley Drive and Farm to Market Road with two aboard. Debris was scattered on farmland on the south side of Church Drive. Part of the yellow plane’s wing came to a rest on Church Drive.

Issues Arise in Kalispell School Board Election - Flathead Beacon

Williams informed Biggs on March 21 that he couldn’t serve as an elementary trustee due to his home address and he responded that he lived in an apartment located within the Kalispell elementary district and planned to have his voter registration updated. On March 23 the county elections office confirmed the update.

Kalispell 4th grader recognized in national cybersecurity poster contest | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — A fourth grader from Kalispell's Lillian Peterson Elementary School is one of 13 national winners of the "Kids Safe Online" poster contest, held by the Center for Internet Security and Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

Mysterious Cases of Hepatitis in Kids Spread in US

(NEWSER) – The mysterious liver ailment affecting kids in more than a dozen countries has now been seen in children in multiple US states, and for the first time, a US child may have died of the illness. Alabama, Illinois, and North Carolina were the first states to report cases, Today reports. Now, at least four children in Wisconsin have also recently been afflicted with unexplained severe acute hepatitis; all four also tested positive for adenovirus, which health officials have said may be linked to the liver illness. One needed a liver transplant and one died, Fox 6 reports. Symptoms of the mystery ailment include diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice, abdominal pain, dark urine, and light-colored stools, CBS News reports. Minnesota also recently confirmed it is investigating its own outbreak, with at least two cases confirmed, Fox 9 reports.