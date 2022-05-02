KU Sports Calendar for the Week of May 2, 2022

Looking Ahead
May 2
Nothing scheduled
May 3
Baseball v Omaha, Tal Anderson Field, Omaha, NE. 6:30pm Omavs.com
May 4
Baseball v Omaha, Tal Anderson Field, Omaha, NE. 6:30pm Omavs.com
May 5
Nothing scheduled
May 6
Softball v Iowa State, Cyclone Sports Complex, Ames, IA. 4:00pm
Baseball v Kansas State, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS. 6:00pm ESPN+
Women’s Tennis NCAA Tournament rounds 1 and 2, if selected.
May 7
Track and Field, Ward Haylett Invitational, Manhattan, KS
Softball v Iowa State, Cyclone Sports Complex, Ames, IA. 1:00pm
Baseball v Kansas State, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS. 4:00pm ESPN+
May 8
Softball v Iowa State, Cyclone Sports Complex, Ames, IA. 12:00pm
Baseball v Kansas State, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS. 1:00pm ESPN+
Looking Back
April 25
Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX
April 26
Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX
Baseball v Air Force, Air Force Academy, CO.
Air Force soars past KU 18-8.
April 27
Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX
6th place finish for the Jayhawks
Baseball v Air Force, Air Force Academy, CO.
KU split the series with Air Force in a 13-9 win.
April 28
Nothing scheduled
April 29
Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park.
KU wins 7-3 behind another complete game effort from Hegarty.
Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark.
Weekend series starts with a 7-0 loss to the Sooners.
April 30
Women’s Rowing v Kansas State, Kansas City, KS
Rowers take the Sunflower showdown 15-7 after a fast start.
Track & Field at Rock Chalk Classic, Lawence, KS
Jayhawks celebrate 22 seniors and 14 victories.
Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park.
The Mountaineers beat the Jayhawks 10-7 on a windy afternoon.
Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark.
Big 5th inning for the Sooners leads to a 19-0 loss for the Jayhawks.
May 1
Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park.
KU suffers a 10-8 loss to West Virginia despite a 3 run blast in the 9th from Caleb Upshaw.
Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark.
Jayhawks close out home schedule with 9-1 loss to OU.
