KU Sports Calendar for the Week of May 2, 2022

By TimReddin
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal Rafael Garcia/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Looking Ahead

May 2

Nothing scheduled

May 3

Baseball v Omaha, Tal Anderson Field, Omaha, NE. 6:30pm Omavs.com

May 4

Baseball v Omaha, Tal Anderson Field, Omaha, NE. 6:30pm Omavs.com

May 5

Nothing scheduled

May 6

Softball v Iowa State, Cyclone Sports Complex, Ames, IA. 4:00pm

Baseball v Kansas State, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS. 6:00pm ESPN+

Women’s Tennis NCAA Tournament rounds 1 and 2, if selected.

May 7

Track and Field, Ward Haylett Invitational, Manhattan, KS

Softball v Iowa State, Cyclone Sports Complex, Ames, IA. 1:00pm

Baseball v Kansas State, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS. 4:00pm ESPN+

May 8

Softball v Iowa State, Cyclone Sports Complex, Ames, IA. 12:00pm

Baseball v Kansas State, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS. 1:00pm ESPN+

Looking Back

April 25

Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX

April 26

Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX

Baseball v Air Force, Air Force Academy, CO.

Air Force soars past KU 18-8.

April 27

Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX

6th place finish for the Jayhawks

Baseball v Air Force, Air Force Academy, CO.

KU split the series with Air Force in a 13-9 win.

April 28

Nothing scheduled

April 29

Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park.

KU wins 7-3 behind another complete game effort from Hegarty.

Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark.

Weekend series starts with a 7-0 loss to the Sooners.

April 30

Women’s Rowing v Kansas State, Kansas City, KS

Rowers take the Sunflower showdown 15-7 after a fast start.

Track & Field at Rock Chalk Classic, Lawence, KS

Jayhawks celebrate 22 seniors and 14 victories.

Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park.

The Mountaineers beat the Jayhawks 10-7 on a windy afternoon.

Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark.

Big 5th inning for the Sooners leads to a 19-0 loss for the Jayhawks.

May 1

Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park.

KU suffers a 10-8 loss to West Virginia despite a 3 run blast in the 9th from Caleb Upshaw.

Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark.

Jayhawks close out home schedule with 9-1 loss to OU.

