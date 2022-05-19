Notebook: #kufball Lands Transfer

The Rock Chalkboard

The NCAA's Division I Council on Wednesday voted to remove the annual signing and initial counter limits that have prevented many FBS schools from having the maximum of 85 players on scholarship each season.

That move, which will go into effect on June 1 and initially last two years, should significantly help Kansas, which has battled significant roster turnover in recent years as it has shuffled through coaches and has not been adequately able to replace the players who have left.

Kansas lands commitment from Eastern Michigan safety Jarrett Paul | KUsports.com Mobile

Paul committed to transfer to Kansas at the end of an official visit, marking the second time he will have changed schools. For him, the visit was more of a formality than it is for most players; he had already told defensive coordinator Brian Borland and general manager Rob Ianello that he intended to commit before making the trip to Lawrence from his home in Brooklyn.

Eraser Dust

Red Cross registers Mariupol POWs as hundreds more surrender | AP News

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds more fighters have emerged from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand and surrendered, Russia said Thursday, and the Red Cross worked to register them as prisoners of war, as the end of a key battle in the conflict drew closer.

Formula for trouble: How the U.S. got into an infant formula mess : NPR

The Food and Drug Administration announced emergency measures this week to get more baby formula on the market, and soothe the nerves of anxious parents who've been facing shortages.

President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act Wednesday to ensure that formula manufacturers are first in line for any ingredients they need. Biden also directed the Defense Department to use its contracts with commercial airlines to speed the delivery of formula from overseas.

Formula has been hard to find in some parts of the country since suspected contamination led to a recall and the shuttering of a big manufacturing plant in Michigan.

Navy desertions have more than doubled amid suicide concerns, as sailors feel trapped by contracts

The number of sailors who deserted the Navy more than doubled from 2019 to 2021, while desertions in other military branches dropped or stayed flat, pointing to a potential Navy-wide mental health crisis amid a spate of recent suicides, according to experts and federal statistics obtained by NBC News.

Guitar Broken in Oasis' Final Fight Before Splitting Sells at Auction - Rolling Stone

One of the most famous busted instruments in rock history — the guitar that was broken in the final blowout fight between Noel and Liam Gallagher before Oasis broke up — has sold at auction for €385,500, or about $405,000, The Guardian reports.

This Online Thread Has People Sharing Their Favorite Visual Gags From The Simpsons, And Here Are 40 Of Everyone's Favorites | Bored Panda

Below we selected some of the most iconic, unusual and interesting visual gags from The Simpsons you either find hilarious or will be surprised you have not noticed before! Scroll down, upvote your favorite ones, and if you’re still hungry for more Simpsons goodness, be sure to check out our previous The Simpsons feature about its most wholesome moments.

Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating. Science finally knows why. | Live Science

Many animal species die after they reproduce. But in octopus mothers, this decline is particularly alarming: In most species, as an octopus mother's eggs get close to hatching, she stops eating. She then leaves her protective huddle over her brood and becomes bent on self-destruction. She might beat herself against a rock, tear at her own skin, even eat pieces of her own arms.

1 dead in shooting after Tennessee high school graduation - ABC News

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday night after a high school graduation at Middle Tennessee State University, according to police.

New outdoor gear vending machine debuts in Columbia Falls

The Wilderness Edge — an automated gear rental system located between Glacier International Airport and the west entrance to Glacier National Park — allows people to rent gear for any adventure from car camping to day hikes, to multi-night backcountry trips.

Kalispell Public Schools ask county to run future election | KECI

Kalispell Public Schools’ 2022 election faced a number of challenges -- from two candidates disqualified due to residency requirements to 1,700 ballots improperly sent out to residents.

The school board drafted and passed a resolution asking the Flathead County Election Department to run the 2023 school election.

Flavor Flav Has 3-Year-Old Son, Will Take Rapper's Last Name

Flavor Flav has a new mouth to feed -- after taking a paternity test, it's been confirmed he has a 3-year-old son, who will now bear Dad's surname.

The boy's name is Jordan and his maternal grandparents, Barry and Parchi, tell TMZ ... their daughter, Kate, used to be Flav's manager for a few years -- a period during which they had a romantic relationship.

Jewel Basin Center hosts new summer concert series | Daily Inter Lake

Eight concerts are planned, starting with the Memorial weekend show on May 28. Local singer-songwriter-keyboardist Eric Alan will be joined by the Gold Sisters who have toured the U.S. and Europe, and the show kicks off with the legendary John Dunnigan.

This show will be followed by touring bands Reckless Kelly, The Band of Heathens, Kid Kentucky, and Erick Baker, all nationally known talent and many Grammy and Emmy award-winning artists across a variety of genres that will appeal to many different audiences in Northwest Montana.

Labor Day weekend the Jewel Basin Center will host “Voices,” bringing Season 21 contestants from NBC’s “The Voice” — Holly Forbes from Team Ariana Grande, and local musical superstar Tommy Edwards to the stage, from Team Blake Shelton.

Country star Lee Brice to headline fair concert | Daily Inter Lake

Country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice is slated to headline the 2022 Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo concert, fair officials announced Tuesday.