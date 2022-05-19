 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Warriors, Wiggins Take Game 1 Against Mavs

Wiggins frustrates Luka’s offense

By TimReddin
new
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game One Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Andrew Wiggins came out of the gate showing the Warriors the way in the first quarter. He led the team in scoring. He also showed his defensive effectiveness. In the absence of Gary Payton II, he took responsibility for slowing down Luka Doncic. Luka was not the same player that made the Suns look like a high school team Sunday night. Wiggins’ performance Wednesday shows how much he has grown since his days in Lawrence. In his post-game interview, he credited using his defensive focus on Luka for fueling his offensive effectiveness.

On the night Wiggins played 35 minutes, had a team second leading 19 points and a team-leading +/- of +28.

