KU Golf Heading To National Championship

“Golf is not a game of good shots. It’s a game of bad shots.”

Insperity Invitational - Round Two Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

KU Men’s Golf is moving on to the NCAA Championship after playing the final round of the regional in hot and windy Bryon, Texas. On a day where the best team score was even-par, the Jayhawks carded a 3-over-par for the third-best team score of the day. The nearest competitor for the fifth and final qualification spot for National Championship, Oregon State, was 22-over-par after going into the day one stroke better than KU. Harry Hillier and William Duquette both finished the tournament at 1-under-par and tied for 12th for the best individual placement for the Jayhawks.

