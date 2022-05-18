KU Golf Heading To National Championship

ROCK CHALK GRAYHAWK!



KU Men’s Golf is moving on to the NCAA Championship after playing the final round of the regional in hot and windy Bryon, Texas. On a day where the best team score was even-par, the Jayhawks carded a 3-over-par for the third-best team score of the day. The nearest competitor for the fifth and final qualification spot for National Championship, Oregon State, was 22-over-par after going into the day one stroke better than KU. Harry Hillier and William Duquette both finished the tournament at 1-under-par and tied for 12th for the best individual placement for the Jayhawks.