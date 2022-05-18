Vote KU For LV Bunkley-Shelton

Bunkley-Shelton, a 4 star WR in the 2020 class out of Gardena, Ca, has taken to twitter to get input into his decision on where to play football next season, KU or OU. If there is even an outside chance LV Bunkley-Shelton will be influenced to come to KU based on a twitter poll then go vote for KU. He is escaping the sinking ship of Arizona State and the failed Herm Edwards experiment. He would be a terrific talent to add to the KU roster.

