Notebook: Jalen Wilson Mauls Pre-Draft Scrimmage

The Rock Chalkboard

KU's Jalen Wilson earns NBA combine call up after second straight strong showing at G League Elite camp | KUsports.com

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson has been invited to attend the NBA’s pre-draft combine after a strong showing in the two-day G League Elite Camp this week in Chicago.

Wilson, who led all scorers with 18 points in the first scrimmage of the week on Monday, followed that up with a team-best 13 points in a loss on Tuesday.

Kansas men's golf team moves up to 6th, sits 1 stroke out of national qualifying spot | KUsports.com

“It will be an absolute dog fight on Wednesday,” KU coach Jamie Bermel told the Journal-World after the completion of Tuesday’s round. “I think the key for Wednesday is each player needs to take care of themselves and their own game. We need all five guys in the round.”

'Bring it on': Kansas' Maui Ahuna embraces simple approach to find baseball success | KUsports.com

Leering at him from high above the right-field wall, like in many other ballparks he has played in, was a scoreboard — except this scoreboard was the kind he detested the most. It displayed his statistics in large, white, contrasting numbers, and it was one that forced him to see those numbers out of the corner of his eye while he was standing in the left-handed-batter's box.

Eraser Dust

Take My Husband...Please

Something inevitable that happens when straight married people get together. At a certain point, the genders will find a way to separate—maybe the husbands walk ahead during a group hike, or the wives convene while clearing plates after dinner. That’s when the complaining starts.

It kicks off with a few jokes about ball-and-chains, or gentle jabs at “useless” husbands. It might end there, with light grumbling, or escalate into a full-blown gripe session about how women nag too much or men parent too little.

I call it the bitching hour. Ha ha, men are helpless. Ha ha, women shop too much.

Madison Cawthorn Loses His Re-Election Bid in North Carolina - The New York Times

Chuck Edwards, a three-term state senator who represents the Republican old guard, defeated Mr. Cawthorn, once seen as a rising star in his party.

Live updates: Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday marking another step toward the Western military alliance’s expansion, although the full accession process could take a year and Turkey’s objections need to be overcome.

What Congress learned in its first public hearing on UFOs since 1966

"We know that our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomena, and because UAP pose potential flight safety and general security risk, we are committed to a focused effort to determine their origin," Moultrie said.

Gibson teases new Noel Gallagher ES-355 via Instagram - gearnews.com

This Cherry Red model with gold hardware includes a Bigsby vibrato and features a six-position Varitone switch near the standard tone and volume controls. Based on an original 1960 model owned by the guitarist and said by Gallagher to be “the greatest guitar I’ve ever played.”

U.S. Soccer and Players Guarantee Equal Pay in New Contracts - The New York Times

Landmark labor agreements with members of the men’s and women’s national teams will include higher paychecks and shared World Cup prize money.

How 4chan’s toxic culture helped radicalize Buffalo shooting suspect | US news | The Guardian

The 18-year-old white man charged with carrying out the massacre – before turning himself over to police at the scene – wrote that “extreme boredom” drove him to 4chan in March 2020.

Kalispell couple pleads guilty to mail theft, identity theft charges | KECI

Jennifer Don Smith, 37, and Michael Thomas Kullberg, 34, were accused of stealing mail in Lincoln and Flathead counties and using personal information from the stolen mail to shop at businesses. Both pleaded guilty.

Nonprofit spearheading creation of large youth center with development | Daily Inter Lake

Aiming to provide year-round access to athletic, arts and other enrichment programs, a new youth center is the centerpiece of a larger commercial and housing development planned for the north end of Kalispell.

Dusty demise for NASA Mars lander in July, power dwindling

The Insight lander is losing power because of all the dust on its solar panels. NASA said Tuesday it will keep using the spacecraft’s seismometer to register marsquakes until the power peters out, likely in July. Then flight controllers will monitor InSight until the end of this year, before calling everything off.