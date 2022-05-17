Notebook: Kansas Looks to Transfer Portal

The Rock Chalkboard

NBA Draft Combine: College programs with the most at stake

There is a lot at stake in Chicago this week with the NBA hosting the G League Elite Camp on Monday and Tuesday, the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, and the NBA Draft Combine for the rest of the week, with numerous other private workouts happening in-between.

Where Kansas Jayhawks Project in the NBA Draft: Pre-NBA Combine - Blue Wings Rising

Four members of the national champion Kansas Jayhawks will either be playing in the NBA or are testing the NBA waters (five if you count Remy Martin – but we’re focusing on the four that were invited to one of the draft camps this week). Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack are expected to turn professional no matter what, while Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson still have the option to return to school.

Kansas basketball: Jalen Wilson shows out at G League Camp, could earn combine invitation

When the NBA Draft Combine invitations went out, it seemed to give a hint as to whether Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson would return to Kansas for the 2022-23 season. In short: Braun, who was invited to the combine, was seen as likely to stay in the draft, while Wilson, who wasn’t seemed more destined for a return.

Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter set to visit Kansas

The KU basketball program is set to host high-profile transfer Tyrese Hunter for an official visit this week before the NCAA recruiting dead period begins on Thursday. Per multiple sources, Hunter is expected to arrive in Lawrence Tuesday afternoon to begin the visit. The news was first reported to Phog.net VIP subscribers on Monday morning.

Eraser Dust

Hall of Fame Material: Bob Davis cites Bill Self's personal touch as key to success | KUsports.com

“He’s the whole package,” Davis said of Self. “He’s a great game coach and a tremendous recruiter. The thing he does that’s different is that Bill is such a people person. He remembers everybody’s name and remembers things about them.”

Buffalo shooting: Social media posts reveal suspected mass shooter spent months planning racist attack | CNN

Alleged gunman Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York, posted that he selected a particular ZIP code in Buffalo because it had the highest percentage of a Black population close enough to where he lived. Police and other officials have described the mass shooting as a hate crime.

Pentagon officials to testify on UFOs in rare House hearing - CBS News

Investigators were able to identify one of the 144 reports analyzed in their study of unidentified objects "as a large, deflating balloon." But the other 143 reports of UAP from 2004 to 2021 remain a mystery.

Liam Gallagher says he hasn't seen brother Noel in about 10 years

In a new interview with Esquire, Liam revealed: “The last time I saw Noel was at a football match about 10 years ago. It’s a shame, isn’t it?

Drug smuggling tunnel shut down at US-Mexican border

A sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel equipped with a rail system and electricity was discovered near the US-Mexico border in California on Friday, authorities said.

Will Turkey block NATO membership for Sweden and Finland?

“We will not say ‘yes’ to those [countries] who apply sanctions to Turkey to join security organization NATO,” Erdogan said at a news conference late Monday. He was referring to Sweden’s suspension of weapons sales to Turkey in 2019 over its military activities in Syria.

Catalytic Converter Thefts Spike in the Flathead Valley - Flathead Beacon

At Pacific Steele and Recycling in Kalispell, Assistant Manager Josh Goodwin says they buy converters at prices ranging from $5 to $100.

“We have a lot of legitimate people who bring them in from junk yards,” he said. “But we’re more than willing to do whatever the police need to help them. We have caught a few people.”

Kalispell's newest student-built home hits the market | KECI

“This is their final project, per se, and 20 years from now they can come back and show their kids, their grandkids, ‘Hey, I built that house, I’m proud of that.’ It’s a really neat aspect of this job,” said Flathead High teacher Brock Anderson.

The new home hit the market and is priced at $699,900, a new reality many are finding difficult.

Heard Says Sister Taught Depp to Snort Cocaine With Tampon Applicator

Amber Heard said that her sister, Whitney Henriquez, taught Johnny Depp to snort cocaine with a tampon applicator, a striking moment in the ongoing defamation trial.

Bam Margera Completes One Year Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program

Bam Margera just reached a major milestone ... completing a 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse.

The 'Jackass' star tells TMZ ... he just finished the year-long program in Florida, and for the next couple months he's going to continue attending outpatient treatment classes.

