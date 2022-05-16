Notebook: A Look At the Transfer Portal

The Rock Chalkboard

College basketball transfer portal: Examining what the portal gameplan for each Power 6 team really means

But the good programs are not afraid to completely ditch the original plan in the ever-changing portal. It’s never been easier to land talented, proven pieces. But they have to fit the culture that has been created. Their goals have to align with the coaching staff or friction is easy to envision.

Eraser Dust

Buffalo shooting: The mass shooting suspect had plans to 'continue his rampage' after killing 10 people at a grocery in a mostly Black area, police say | CNN

“There was evidence that was uncovered that he had plans, had he gotten out of here, to continue his rampage and continue shooting people,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told CNN. “He’d even spoken about possibly going to another store.”

Churchgoers hog-tie gunman after shooting in California kills one | Reuters

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire in a Southern California church during a lunch banquet on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five, before churchgoers detained the suspect and hog-tied his legs with an electrical cord, authorities said.

What is the "Great Replacement" and how is it tied to the shooting suspect? : NPR

In short, the "Great Replacement" is a conspiracy theory that states that non-white individuals are being brought into the United States and other Western countries to "replace" white voters to achieve a political agenda. It is often touted by anti-immigration groups, white supremacists and others, according to the National Immigration Forum.

Abortion rights supporters hold Kalispell rally | Daily Inter Lake

Women and men, young and old, students and children, gathered at Depot Park in Kalispell on Saturday to join the national Women’s March — Bans off our Bodies rally.

Montana State Parks See Decrease in Early-year Visitation - Flathead Beacon

“We’re grateful for the cooler temperatures and some moisture along with the benefit that has for the habitat and resources at our sites,” said Hope Stockwell, administrator of the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. “While that may have contributed to a decrease in visitation this quarter, our numbers remain high compared to historic levels.

Flathead Lake Resort offers vintage glamping experience | Daily Inter Lake

“My jaw dropped when I got to the top of the hill in Polson and it didn’t come up for the whole 24 hours I was here. Everything was perfect,” Kovac said. “The cherry stands were open which made me feel like I was in Jamaica. As I continued driving up the east shore I saw the mountains reflecting in the lake and that stretch of highway felt like Costa Rica. Later, I was sitting on the north shore at Somers and I felt like I was on the Adriatic Coast. The canola fields were in bloom and everything was yellow. These moments here brought all of my global travels into one place.”

Suns suffer humiliating loss to Luka Doncic, Mavericks - Sports Illustrated

PHOENIX — The first time it felt like the Suns could be in serious trouble was only a little over two minutes into the game. At that point, Dallas held what was an insignificant 5–3 lead when Luka Dončić dribbled the ball up the middle of the floor across halfcourt. After calling Deandre Ayton into a screen at the top of the key and forcing Mikal Bridges to fight over it, Dončić did what he had done many times already during the series: He dribbled left and effortlessly stepped back into a three-pointer, giving him all eight of the Mavs’ points.

Celtics vs. Bucks: Grant Williams shoots his way into Boston folklore with career-best performance in Game 7 - CBSSports.com

Grant Williams was hardly a 3-point threat when he entered the NBA. His teammates mockingly called him "Ben Simmons" after he missed the first 25 attempts of his career, and they hatched a plan -- forgotten at the moment by everyone but Brad Wannamaker -- to "pass out" on the bench when he finally got one to go.

Total lunar eclipse 2022: Dazzling 'blood moon' captured in pictures | CNN

During a full lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow – the umbra. When the moon is within the umbra it gets a reddish hue because blue and green light get more easily scattered by dust particles in the atmosphere and orange and red colors remain more visible, according to NASA. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called blood moons because of this phenomenon.

McDonald's is leaving Russia altogether | CNN

Once the sale is finalized, the Russian restaurants will be “de-Arched,” meaning the locations will no longer be allowed to use the McDonald’s (MCD) name, logo or menu. McDonald’s (MCD) said its employees will still be paid until the transaction closes and that “employees have future employment with any potential buyer.”

Local Teen Saves Pearl Jam Concert After Drummer Gets COVID | PEOPLE.com

After learning that Pearl Jam's drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID-19, a local 18-year-old drummer decided to take matters into his own hands by volunteering to join the band at the Oakland Arena on Friday night.