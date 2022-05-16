KU Sports Calendar for the Week of May 16, 2022

Looking Ahead
May 16
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas
May 17
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas
Baseball v Missouri Tigers at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS 6:00pm ESPN+
May 18
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas
May 19
Baseball v Texas Austin, TX 6:30pm Longhorn Network
May 20
Baseball v Texas Austin, TX 6:30pm Longhorn Network
May 21
Baseball v Texas Austin, TX 2:30pm Longhorn Network
May 22
Nothing Scheduled
Looking Back
May 9
Nothing Scheduled
May 10
Nothing Scheduled
May 11
Nothing Scheduled
May 12
Softball at Big XII Championship, Oklahoma City, OK
Season ends in a hard fought 2-0 loss to second seeded Cowgirls.
May 13
Track & Field at Big XII Championship, Lubbock, TX
Day 1 one was uneventful as both the women’s team finished the day with 1 point and the men’s team finished with 7.
Baseball v TCU at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS
May 14
Track & Field at Big XII Championship, Lubbock, TX
Day 2 saw points being scored for the Hawks. The men moved up to 6th place and the women moved up to 8th place
Baseball v TCU at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS
May 15
Track & Field at Big XII Championship, Lubbock, TX
Jayhawks go 1, 2, 3 in Men’s Pole Vault. Men’s team finishs 5th, Women finish 7th.
Rowing at Big XII Championship, Austin, TX
KU comes 5th. Texas wins. Raise your hand if you knew Alabama and Tennessee were in the Big 12. They came in 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Baseball v TCU at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS
Ahuna hits a solo homer in the first, but Jayhawks lose 8-2.
