KU Sports Calendar for the Week of May 16, 2022

Looking Ahead

May 16

Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

May 17

Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

Baseball v Missouri Tigers at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS 6:00pm ESPN+

May 18

Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

May 19

Baseball v Texas Austin, TX 6:30pm Longhorn Network

May 20

Baseball v Texas Austin, TX 6:30pm Longhorn Network

May 21

Baseball v Texas Austin, TX 2:30pm Longhorn Network

May 22

Nothing Scheduled

Looking Back

May 9

Nothing Scheduled

May 10

Nothing Scheduled

May 11

Nothing Scheduled

May 12

Softball at Big XII Championship, Oklahoma City, OK

Season ends in a hard fought 2-0 loss to second seeded Cowgirls.

May 13

Track & Field at Big XII Championship, Lubbock, TX

Day 1 one was uneventful as both the women’s team finished the day with 1 point and the men’s team finished with 7.

Baseball v TCU at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS

KU drops opener 15-6 despite great play from Maui.

May 14

Track & Field at Big XII Championship, Lubbock, TX

Day 2 saw points being scored for the Hawks. The men moved up to 6th place and the women moved up to 8th place

Baseball v TCU at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS

Yike! 30-3. Could this be the end for Price?

May 15

Track & Field at Big XII Championship, Lubbock, TX

Jayhawks go 1, 2, 3 in Men’s Pole Vault. Men’s team finishs 5th, Women finish 7th.

Rowing at Big XII Championship, Austin, TX

KU comes 5th. Texas wins. Raise your hand if you knew Alabama and Tennessee were in the Big 12. They came in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Baseball v TCU at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS