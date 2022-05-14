The Weekend Mauling: 5.14.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Judge dismisses Title IX claims against Nebraska

A federal judge in Nebraska dismissed the claims of four female students who had sued the University of Nebraska alleging that the school failed to adequately respond to their reports of being sexually assaulted and harassed by male athletes.

In his ruling issued Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. wrote that the school's actions, even with reported delays and missteps, did not reach the threshold of being "deliberately indifferent," and did not put the students at risk of further harm or violate their civil rights.

A closer look at what went into Kansas basketball freshman Gradey Dick's historic NIL deal with WME Sports | KUsports.com

It remains to be seen whether the incoming KU freshman will be one of the most highly compensated Jayhawks to benefit from NIL opportunities. But he forever will be remembered as the first KU basketball player to ink an NIL deal before he even arrived on campus.

Earlier this week, WME Sports — a giant in the industry — announced it had reached an agreement to represent Gradey’s NIL interests.

'I am ready for it': Kansas' Alexandra Emilianov, from Moldova, eyeing third Big 12 discus title | KUsports.com

Alexandra Emilianov is not shy about what she expects to take home from the Big 12's outdoor track and field championships this weekend.

Kansas softball team blanked by Oklahoma State in opening round of Big 12 tourney | KUsports.com

The Kansas softball team ended the 2022 season with a hard-fought, 2-0 loss to second-seeded Oklahoma State in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Eraser Dust

Ukraine says Russian troops are withdrawing from Kharkiv : NPR

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian troops are withdrawing from Ukraine's second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.

3 shot outside Milwaukee Bucks game. Hours later, 17 others are shot a few blocks away | CNN

Seventeen people were shot Friday night in downtown Milwaukee just hours after three were shot a few blocks away, near the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks were playing in the NBA Playoffs.

Ten people were taken into custody in the shooting downtown, and nine firearms were recovered, according to Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen.

The 17 people shot ranged in age from 15 to 47, Allen said.

Shooting at northwest Dallas salon may have been a hate crime, police chief says

Police Chief Eddie García said Friday that a shooting that wounded three women of Korean descent at a hair salon in northwest Dallas may have been a hate crime — a day after he said police had ruled out hate as a factor.

A man fired multiple shots Wednesday inside the Hair World Salon in the 2200 block of Royal Lane before fleeing in a red minivan. Three employees in the salon were struck and were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. One customer was inside and was unhurt.

Tech lobbying groups ask Supreme Court to put Texas social media censorship law on hold | CNN Business

Two prominent lobbying groups representing the tech industry’s biggest companies are asking the US Supreme Court to step in and block a Texas law that lets the state’s residents sue large social media platforms for alleged censorship, two days after a federal appeals court allowed the law to take effect.

The silly Beatles song that caused a major rift in the band

“‘Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?’ could have applied to either fucking or shitting, to put it roughly. Why don’t we do either of them in the road? Well, the answer is we’re civilised and we don’t. But the song was just to pose that question. ‘Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?’ was a primitive statement to do with sex or to do with freedom really. I like it, it’s just so outrageous that I like it,” McCartney concluded.

India Bans Wheat Exports in Growing Wave of Food Protectionism - Bloomberg

India prohibited wheat exports that the world was counting on to alleviate supply constraints sparked by the war in Ukraine, saying that the nation’s food security is under threat.

Blue and White Motel in Kalispell finds new owners | KECI

According to Backes, they plan to repurpose the existing building and renovate it to house up to 80 studio units.

“The community aspect is huge for us, not to house transient guests or short-term guests as it is now. We look for property we can turn around for the betterment of the communities that we're investing in," said Backes.

WNBA star Brittney Griner faces strict Russian drug laws with pretrial detention extended

The news Friday that WNBA star Brittney Griner would be detained in Russia for at least another month made clear that the American athlete's best bid to return home anytime soon would be through diplomatic negotiations and not the legal system, former U.S. State Department officials and Russian legal experts say.