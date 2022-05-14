Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Warriors Closeout Grizz in Game 6, 110-96

“It was a great fight“ according to Wiggins, and it ended in victory despite a slow start for all the Warriors except Clay Thompson. Wiggins started the game with 3 points in the first half and another 5 in the third quarter. Like his teammates, it was the 4th quarter where he shined. Andrew scored 10 of his 18 points in the 4th and led the Warriors for the game with a game high +20.

Now the Warriors wait to see who they will face in the Western Conference Finals. Will it be the Mavericks or Suns? The Warriors will get some extra rest as they wait to see who wins game 7 of that series Sunday night.