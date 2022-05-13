Notebook: Reminder, Kansas Won the National Title Last Month

The Rock Chalkboard

KU football's Jim Panagos details what he looks for in a defensive lineman, key to recruiting success

Jim Panagos has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail during his first few months on the KU football staff. Panagos was hired by KU in early February and brought with him a Rolodex of contacts and connections from his near two decades spent in the coaching world. As a result, he’s helped KU get in the mix for several defensive linemen, particularly down in Florida, where Panagos once served as a high school assistant coach back in the mid-1990s.

Rock Chalk Podcast: Takeaways from a busy spring for Kansas Jayhawks Football - Blue Wings Rising

A lot has happened for the Kansas Jayhawks Football team since the last time we had an episode focusing on them, so it made since for us to focus on them in the latest episode of the Rock Chalk Podcast. Jordan Guskey of the Topeka Capitol Journal joins the show to talk about the state of the program after the Spring Preview.

Bits o Chalk

Chiefs' schedule makes NFL history: First eight opponents had winning records last year - ProFootballTalk

Kansas City opens with eight straight opponents who had a winning record last season. That makes the Chiefs the first team ever to start the season with eight consecutive games against teams that had a winning record, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

‘Not good enough’: Miami Heat scorch punchless Sixers to reach NBA’s last four | NBA | The Guardian

“‘I’m proud of him. I love him,’” Butler said he told Embiid. “Yes, yes, yes, I still wish I was on his team. I do love the Miami Heat though. I’m glad that I’m here.”

Eraser Dust

Russian soldier on trial in first Ukraine war-crimes case | AP News

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian soldier went on trial in Ukraine on Friday for the killing of an unarmed civilian, marking the first time a member of the Russian military has been prosecuted for a war crime during the 11-week conflict.

Roe v. Wade: The states where abortion rights will be protected if case is overturned | CNN

Still, there are 16 states in the US that protect abortion access under state law, either by guaranteeing the right to get an abortion up to a certain point in pregnancy or – in just four states and Washington, DC – protecting the right at any stage of pregnancy, according to Guttmacher.

Watch Roger Waters and David Gilmour play Comfortably Numb at The O2 | Louder

In 2005 the relationship thawed for long enough for the pair to work together again, at the Live 8 show in London's Hyde Park, when Waters agreed to "roll over for one night only", and joined his old band onstage for a short set. And five years later, Gilmour and Waters appeared together at a charity concert in Oxfordshire, performing semi-acoustic versions of Phil Spector's To Know Him Is To Love Him, plus Floyd classics Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb and Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2.

F.D.A. Authorizes Underwear to Protect Against S.T.I.s During Oral Sex - The New York Times

It’s the first time underwear has been authorized for this purpose, and it provides a new choice for protection where the few options have been unpopular.

After Tense Debate, Louisiana Scraps Plan to Classify Abortion as Homicide - The New York Times

The legislation had divided abortion opponents, many of whom objected to the idea of prosecuting women who end a pregnancy.

Somers Beach State Park officially open to the public

“A half-mile of beach on Flathead Lake now permanently protected and accessible to the public, this is a great day,” said Gov. Gianforte.

Kalispell author publishes eighth book | Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell author Grace Larson has recently published her eighth book. “Dusk till Dawn in the Wild World,” is a compilation of short stories — some fiction, but most non-fiction.

Elon Musk Says His Takeover of Twitter Is ‘On Hold.’ - The New York Times

Mr. Musk said he wanted to confirm Twitter’s findings that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5 percent of its users.

US infant formula shortage: what you need to know | US news | The Guardian

Many parents are hunting for infant formula because of a combination of short- and long-term problems that has hit most of the biggest US brands.

Millions of babies in the US rely on formula, which is the only source of nutrition recommended for infants who are not exclusively breastfed.

Poll of the Day