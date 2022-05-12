Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins, Warriors Lose Game 5 134-95

Best thing you can say about Andrew Wiggins’ performance Wednesday night is it was the least terrible of the Warriors starters with a +/- of -23. He ended his night with season lows in points (5) and minutes (19). Stats courtesy of FoxSports.com.
What can you say about the Warriors on Wednesday night? Nothing can really describe how dominating the Grizzlies were in game 5. If you are a Warriors/Wiggins fan, you take the approach “It doesn’t matter if you lose by 5, 55, or 39, it is just one game” If you are a Memphis fan, the perspective is “Grizz in 7!”.
- ESPN: Memphis Grizzlies ready to go the distance against Golden State Warriors after 39-point win propels them to Game 6
- CBS SportsWarriors vs. Grizzlies score, takeaways: Memphis keeps playoff hopes alive with Game 5 win over Golden State
- Why Draymond Green, Steph Curry loved Grizzlies fans chanting ‘Whoop That Trick’ in Game 5
- Taylor Jenkins: Ja Morant’s knee injury is ‘non-surgical,’ defends saying Jordan Poole caused it
- Grizzlies dance team celebrates blowout playoff win over Warriors by dancing in faces of Steph Curry, Draymond Green
- 5 takeaways from Grizzlies’ blowout win vs. Warriors in Game 5
Loading comments...