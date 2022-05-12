 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins, Warriors Lose Game 5 134-95

Dubs down 55 at one point

By TimReddin
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Five Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Best thing you can say about Andrew Wiggins’ performance Wednesday night is it was the least terrible of the Warriors starters with a +/- of -23. He ended his night with season lows in points (5) and minutes (19). Stats courtesy of FoxSports.com.

What can you say about the Warriors on Wednesday night? Nothing can really describe how dominating the Grizzlies were in game 5. If you are a Warriors/Wiggins fan, you take the approach “It doesn’t matter if you lose by 5, 55, or 39, it is just one game” If you are a Memphis fan, the perspective is “Grizz in 7!”.

