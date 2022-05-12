Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins, Warriors Lose Game 5 134-95

Best thing you can say about Andrew Wiggins’ performance Wednesday night is it was the least terrible of the Warriors starters with a +/- of -23. He ended his night with season lows in points (5) and minutes (19). Stats courtesy of FoxSports.com.

What can you say about the Warriors on Wednesday night? Nothing can really describe how dominating the Grizzlies were in game 5. If you are a Warriors/Wiggins fan, you take the approach “It doesn’t matter if you lose by 5, 55, or 39, it is just one game” If you are a Memphis fan, the perspective is “Grizz in 7!”.