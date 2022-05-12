Notebook: Reviewing #kubball’s Recruiting Class

The Rock Chalkboard

College basketball recruiting rankings: Duke, Arkansas highlight 10 best 2022 prep classes after final update

The 247Sports team of college basketball evaluatorsfinalized the Class of 2022 rankings. Arkansas' combo guard Nick Smith leapfrogged three Duke recruits to earn the label as the No. 1 player in the country. That means we can finalize the Class of 2022 recruiting team rankings. To no one's surprise, Duke and Arkansas absolutely killed it in the high school recruiting trail.

College football transfer portal: Ex-Arizona State WR LV Bunkley-Shelton visits Kansas

Making a tour around Big 12 country, former ex-Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton shared Wednesday on Twitter that he took an official visit to Kansas. That follows a prior OV to Oklahoma last week for the former four-star recruit out of Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra, who rates as a three-star transfer with a grade of 88, according to 247Sports' evaluators.

Where KU basketball's signees stand in 247Sports' final 2022 rankings

As for their individual standing in the rankings, let's start with Dick, who had a prolific senior season. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward earned a one-point rating bump, going from a 97 to a 98. The bump makes Dick KU’s highest-rated prospect by 247Sports in the class. He’s now the No. 20-ranked recruit nationally, two spots higher than his previous ranking. He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year earlier this spring.

Missouri State basketball transfer Isiaih Mosley garnering interest from Kansas, K-State, Texas Tech: report

Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley visited Mississippi State over the weekend and is garnering interest from several other programs in need of a scoring guard, including Kansas, Texas Tech and Kansas State, according to a report this week by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The 6-foot-5 junior scorer averaged 20.4 points per game last season for the Bears, including a 42.7% clip from beyond the 3-point arc.

Eraser Dust

'Unthinkable tragedy': U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1 million - ABC News

"Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them," Biden said in a statement. "As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember."

Republican senator’s push to arrest abortion protesters meets GOP resistance

“I think if they’re being peaceful and are staying off their property and are not disrupting neighborhoods or causing or inciting fear, it’s probably a legitimate expression of free speech,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., a former member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Wednesday.

Liam Gallagher and sons to star in new special '48 Hours At Rockfield'

The documentary will follow the former Oasis frontman and his sons, Lennon and Gene, as they head to the renowned Rockfield Studios in Wales for what is described as “48 hours of music, memories and mayhem”.

IVF treatment faces ‘clear and present danger’ from US anti-abortion effort | US news | The Guardian

In vitro fertilization treatment is facing a “clear and present danger” and could be a “casualty” of some of the proposed anti-abortion laws that are emerging across the US, according to a key advocate of reproductive medicine.

California Can’t Keep Semiautomatic Guns From Young Adults, Court Rules - The New York Times

A panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit rejected a judge’s argument that those under 21 were historically “believed unfit” for “responsible firearm possession and use.”

Oklahoma home to more Indian boarding schools than any state

The federal government said that unmarked burial sites were found at more than 50 Indian boarding schools. They also said more than 500 children died while at these schools and they expect that count to go up.

County at a Crossroads - Flathead Beacon

“I’ve done a lot of things during that period of time that involved most county departments as well as different statewide agencies,” Fallon said. “I’m not an expert on real estate law, but I’ve become familiar with easements, I’ve learned

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters to Kick Off Tour’s Montana Leg with Whitefish Show - Flathead Beacon

“In other words, we’re a loud a— rock and roll band, and we’re an original band,” Thornton said. “We don’t do any, you know ‘La Grange’ or ‘Stairway to Heaven’ or anything like that. It’s all original music.”

Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) Price Drop, Wiped Off $200 Billion in a Day - Bloomberg

A massive sell-off in cryptocurrencies wiped over $200 billion of wealth from the market in just 24 hours, according to estimates from price-tracking website CoinMarketCap.

