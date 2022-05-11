Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Embiid, Sixers Lose Game 5 to Heat

Continuing to play with a broken orbital bone and a mask to protect the injury, Joel Embiid and the 76ers had a miserable game Tuesday night. In the end they lost by 35 points and struggled most of the night. Whether you believe Embiid’s off night was the result of nagging injuries which were aggravated by getting hit in the face in the second quarter, or because he is mad about not winning MVP, Philadelphia needs to regroup quickly or they will find themselves out of the playoffs after the second round again this year. It was so bad for the Sixers, Embiid and James Harden did not play the final eight minutes of the game. Joel ended with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 33 minutes in a 120-85 loss.

There was another Jayhawk available to play last night. Markieff Morris’s team may have won the game, but he never made it off the bench. Maybe things will be better for Jayhawk fans tonight night when Golden State and Andrew Wiggins take the court against the Ja-less Grizzlies.