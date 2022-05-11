Notebook: Grady Dick Projected Lottery Pick in 2023 Draft

The Rock Chalkboard

Future Jayhawk projected to be a first round pick in way too early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

During his senior season with Sunrise Christian, Dick put together a prolific season and was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for boy’s basketball. Entering the GEICO nationals, Dick was averaging 18.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point range per MaxPreps. He also led the NIBC in scoring at 17.5 points per contest over 10 conference games.

Bits o Chalk

Joel Embiid asks 'what else I have to do' to win MVP, says all energy now focused on 'bigger picture' of helping Philadelphia 76ers win NBA title

"No," Embiid said, when asked if he was surprised when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Jokic would again win the award. "I mean, this is something that I knew weeks ago, even probably two weeks before the season ended, after those games against whether it was Denver and Milwaukee, and when [ESPN did its] straw poll or whatever. I just knew it wasn't gonna happen.

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss getting advice from Phil Jackson, Magic Johnson, LeBron James about 'hard decisions'

"If we are not living up to the Lakers standard, absolutely I will look at everything," Buss told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Tuesday. "I will make the hard decisions, because that's what you have to do."

Notre Dame's Mike Brey says college basketball, football coaches should stop complaining about NIL

"[Coaches] have got to stop complaining," Brey said Tuesday at the ACC's annual spring meetings. "This is the world we're in, and last time I checked, we make pretty good money. So everybody should shut up and adjust."

Eraser Dust

EXPLORING MORE OF ANCIENT ROME, PART 1 | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

EXPLORING MORE OF ANCIENT ROME, PART 1

When we first visited Rome in the summer of 2007, we were very green when it came to trip planning and travel in general. It was our first major trip, our first trip to Europe, and at the time, it felt like we had it all figured out. Of course, we didn’t. In actuality, you never really do, you just discover what you enjoy about travel, focus on those things, and see and do what you can without wearing yourself out. In 2007, we saw the Colosseum and the Roman Forum along with Palatine Hill. I was impressed. I’m still impressed, but man oh man was there so much more to see, and just a stone’s throw away from those majestic sites. We saw them this time.

Senate to vote on bill to codify abortion protections, but it will fail : NPR

It's an effort largely seen as symbolic, as Democrats do not have enough support from Republicans to reach the 60-vote threshold.

Ukraine claims battlefield successes, curbs Russian gas to Europe | Reuters

KYIV/VILHIVKA, Ukraine, May 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces reported battlefield gains on Wednesday in a counterattack that could signal a shift in the momentum of the war, while Kyiv shut gas flows on a route through Russian-held territory, raising the spectre of an energy crisis in Europe.

​Girl bands made British pop great – so where have all the good ones gone?​ | Pop and rock | The Guardian

Twenty-five years ago, Sporty, Scary, Posh, Ginger and Baby were as recognisable as a red doubledecker bus. The Spice Girls’ message of girl power, lifted and commodified from its riot grrrl beginnings, signified a new era of empowerment for women and girls that prioritised independence and female friendship, and helped to push third-wave feminism – increasingly sex positive and racially inclusive – into the mainstream.

Dictator's son on cusp of winning landslide in Philippines elections | CNN

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, is on the cusp of winning the Philippines presidential election by a landslide, according to preliminary and unofficial results, potentially returning the Marcos dynasty to the Malacañang Palace 36 years after the family fled a mass uprising.

Man arrested after standoff in Kalispell | KECI

On May 10th, 2022 the Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of wanted man at the Sunridge Apartments on Liberty Street in Kalispell. 34-year-old Kalispell resident Aaron McGarry was wanted for Criminal Endangerment and PFMA Strangulation, both felonies, along with a Parole Violation. Kalispell Police Officers responded and were able to confirm McGarry was inside the apartment. Due to information obtained in the initial investigation, the Kalispell Police Special Response Team was paged out along with our partners with Northwest Montana Regional SWAT, which includes Whitefish Police, Polson Police, Two Bear Air Rescue and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Clean Lines - Flathead Beacon

Most people build successful businesses little by little, one sale at a time. Sometimes, though, your world changes in an instant. You get that big break, the thing that takes what you were doing from small and steady to “pinch me, is this really happening?” For Tanner Roach and his wood furniture business Beck & Cap, that turning point was 17 minutes and 20 seconds into season 1, episode 4 of Home Again with the Fords, one of HGTV’s popular home makeover shows.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Teaser Trailer Nabs Huge 148M Views Online – The Hollywood Reporter

The first teaser trailer for James Cameron’s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water rode a huge wave of interest when debuting online early Monday after playing exclusively in cinemas over the weekend.

