Notebook: Kansas Lands Commitment from JUCO DE

NCAA Division I Board of Directors releases new NIL guidelines regarding involvement of boosters

The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors published new guidelines Monday to clarify that boosters -- including recently created companies designed to provide athletes at a particular school with endorsement deals -- should not have any contact with prospective college athletes, their family members or their representatives.

JUCO defensive end Davion Westmoreland commits to Kansas

The KU football program added another piece to its 2022 recruiting class on Monday afternoon with the commitment of Davion Westmoreland. The defensive end from Hutchinson C.C. is coming off an official visit to KU over the weekend. During the 2021 season, Westmoreland had a productive sophomore season, notching 54 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 11 games. He'll have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining and will have a redshirt at his disposal.

An early look at KU basketball's potential roster continuity heading into 2022-23

KU basketball is one of only six high-major programs to not have a scholarship player enter the transfer portal this year. The Jayhawks join the likes of Duke, Miami, Gonzaga, St. John’s and Rutgers in that regard. In total, 10 programs in the country have not had a scholarship player put their name into the portal, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. With the May 1 transfer deadline passed, any player who enters the transfer portal from here on out would have to sit a season or would need to obtain a waiver from the NCAA.

Bits o Chalk

Golden State Warriors steal emotional Game 4 win from Memphis Grizzlies without Steve Kerr

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown was going through his normal pregame preparation when he received a call from head coach Steve Kerr.

Triggered by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Al Horford scores playoff career-high 30 points to rescue Boston Celtics in Game 4

"I didn't make out what he said, but the way he looked at me didn't sit well with me," Horford said. "That got me going."

Mississippi Department of Human Services sues Brett Favre, others over welfare misspending

JACKSON, Miss. -- The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday sued retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, three former pro wrestlers and several other people and businesses to try to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars that were intended to help some of the poorest people in the United States.

Eraser Dust

Vicky White, Alabama corrections officer who escaped with Casey White, has died in hospital, sheriff says | CNN

Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.

Senate passes bill to give security to families of Supreme Court justices : NPR

The Supreme Court Police Parity Act would provide police protection to the immediate families of the nine justices and other officers of the court, if the "Marshal determines such protection is necessary," the legislation says.

Philippines election winner Marcos tells world to judge him by actions, not family's past | Reuters

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, better known as "Bongbong", become the first candidate in recent history to win an outright majority in a Philippines presidential election, paving the way for a once unimaginable return to rule for the country's most notorious political dynasty. read more

Bahamas Sandals resort deaths: Officials are conducting autopsies on the guests found dead. Here's what we know | CNN

The autopsy exams could help answer questions about how the three Americans – two from Tennessee and one from Florida – died over the course of one evening. A fourth American, the wife of the Floridian who died, was airlifted to the nation’s capital of Nassau for further treatment before being transferred stateside.

Paul McCartney duets with John Lennon hologram in Oakland

The former Beatle paid tribute to two of his former bandmates (sorry Ringo, no mentioning of the drummer) as well as to Jimi Hendrix, civil rights, George Martin, his wife Nancy Shevell and the citizens of Ukraine, as well as people who “have birthdays this year.”

Man committed after slayings shows up free in small SC town | AP News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The last thing the family of two sisters slain in a tiny South Carolina town had heard about the man who confessed to killing them was that he was headed to a mental hospital in 2012 to be treated for schizophrenia so he could later be tried for murder.

Two slain in Mexico are the latest in unrelenting slaughter of journalists | Mexico | The Guardian

The unrelenting slaughter of Mexican journalists has continued after two more newspeople were gunned down by unidentified assassins – taking the 2022 death toll to 11 in what is the deadliest country for media professionals outside a warzone.

Kalispell school counselors discuss mental health challenges facing students

“You try to tell them, well if you’re getting harassed on social media, if you’re not liking what’s going on don’t go on that platform, turn off your phone, just shun it, keep it at bay, they can’t seem to do that,” said Sherman.

Senate District 5: Four-term Rep. Mark Noland Faces Former Bigfork Schools Transportation Director Rob Tracy - Flathead Beacon

For Tracy, public school education will remain a top priority if he’s elected. Tracy said he’d encourage employers to take advantage of Montana’s existing Trades Education and Training Tax Credit to help incentivize students to pursue a trade profession, which also helps Montana businesses meet workforce requirements. He also said improving affordable housing and mental health resources would figure into his legislative agenda, which he outlines on his website at www.tracyformt.com.

Childcare workers hold strike in Kalispell to raise awareness about lack of funding

“I mean, our signs kind of say at all. We are the workforce behind the workforce and I mean, imagine not having, you know, to be able to go to work if you're a firefighter or a police officer or a school teacher or a hospital worker, you know, any of those professions couldn't go to work if it wasn't for childcare. So we are just as important,” said Montana Association for the Education of Young Children Executive Director Renee August.

Kalispell one of the fast-growing cities after COVID - Missoula Current

In Alabama, new residents tripled to 1,543 in Daphne, a city of about 27,000 across the bay from Mobile, from March 2020 to February 2021. There were similar sudden influxes in Martinsburg, West Virginia; Kalispell, Montana; Elkhorn, Nebraska; and Lee’s Summit, Missouri, among others.

James Webb Space Telescope's optical alignment "perfect," NASA says - CBS News

"I'm delighted to report that the telescope alignment has been completed with performance even better than we had anticipated," said Michael McElwain, Webb project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

