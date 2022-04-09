The Weekend Mauling: 4.9.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Trae Young Wears Kansas Jayhawks Hat After Losing Bet - Sports Illustrated Atlanta Hawks News, Analysis and More

Rock chalk, Jayhawk. The Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team won the NCAA championship on Monday night. However, it appears that Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young lost a bet to Hawks Social Media Manager and Digital Reporter Annie Finberg.

Lance Leipold explains what KU football fans should expect during Saturday's 'Spring Preview'

Kansas football’s spring slate will come to a close on Saturday afternoon. The program will host a “Spring Preview” at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday to serve as its 15th and final practice of the spring calendar. KU began its spring practice schedule on Feb. 28, the earliest the KU program has started its spring in a long time. Between that date and April 9, KU will have held 15 practices. Typically, KU’s practices have been held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

College basketball transfer portal: Biggest need for each top-25 team to address

Kansas could lose a ton of talent in that backcourt. Remy Martin is gone. So is Ochai Agbaji. Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson could both leave, too. Kansas doesn't rebuild, though — it just reloads — so Gradey Dick and MJ Rice will be ready to rock and roll. But a replacement for Martin could be a huge X-Factor for Kansas. If Bill Self is able to find a legitimate bucket-getting guard who would be fine coming off the bench and providing instant offense, that'd give Kansas a great chance at running it back.

Bill Self explains what made the 2021-22 KU team different from past teams

"They care for each other, they really do,” Self said. “It's the closest nit group. We talked about that. We've had some great teams. I don't think we've had a team closer than this team. They care for each other more."

David Letterman thanks hospital for the way it treated him - ABC News

“The ambulance comes and picks me up. They take me and my son in the ambulance to the emergency room and they stitch me up, they X-rayed my head, they gave me a CT scan, they scrubbed me up,” Letterman, 74, says in the roughly one-minute long video posted to YouTube by Lifespan, the hospital's parent company.

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle) - TheStreet

During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.

Growth boom worsens housing crunch in Flathead Valley | KECI

KALISPELL, Mont. — Recent data puts the median home price in the Flathead Valley over half a million dollars, while vacancy rates sit at 4.1%, according to U.S. Census data.

That’s why, for almost a year now, Kalispell’s new fire chief, Dan Pearce, has been living in an 8-by-28-foot travel trailer with his wife.

“There’s a point where your salary don’t even qualify to purchase a home,” said Pearce.

Montana Institute for the Arts Set to Return to Kalispell this Summer - Flathead Beacon

The Moviemaking One-On-One course slated for August is intended to help people interested in learning about different aspects of filmmaking. That includes screenwriting, directing, camerawork, editing, acting, and sound work. MIA will once again use Flathead Valley Community College as a campus. The total class size will be small, and there are less than 20 spots to fill.

Kill it and Grill it: Salvaging roadkill in Montana

In 2013 the state legislature passed a bill that allows for deer, elk, moose and antelope killed as a result of a motor vehicle collision to be salvaged. All a person has to do is first pick up a free permit from a law enforcement officer at the scene of the accident or the Fish, Wildlife and Parks website.

READ: Ketanji Brown Jackson's remarks at the White House after her Supreme Court confirmation | CNN Politics

I am humbled and honored to continue in this fashion as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, working with brilliant colleagues, supporting and defending the Constitution, and steadfastly upholding the rule of law. (Applause.)

Russian Rocket That Killed Dozens Had 'for the Children' Written on Its Side

A Russian rocket that struck a train station and killed dozens in eastern Ukraine on Friday had a Russian phrase meaning "For the children" written on its side, Ukrainian officials said.

Trump Officials Failed to Provide Accounting of Foreign Gifts - The New York Times

The State Department could not compile a list of gifts for 2020, making it difficult to determine whether officials did anything improper.

CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election | AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election with strategies for overturning the result if Trump’s father lost, CNN reported Friday.

Jury acquits two men in Michigan governor kidnapping case, deadlocks on two others | Reuters

April 8 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Friday acquitted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and the judge overseeing the case declared a mistrial for two other men after jurors could not come to a verdict for them.

Idaho Supreme Court Halts 6-Week Abortion Ban Based on Texas’ Law - The New York Times

The court says Idaho’s law cannot go into effect this month as scheduled while it reviews legal challenges. The ban prohibits abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected.

Kalispell students help stock pond with rainbow trout

KALISPELL — It was a fun-filled afternoon at Dry Bridge Pond in Kalispell as 50 fourth-graders from Hedges Elementary School helped stock the pond with rainbow trout.

Pete Davidson Will Have to Wait to Appear on Hulu's 'The Kardashians'

A Hulu source tells us season 1 has already wrapped and it's in the hands of the streaming giant ... so fans hoping to get a glimpse of Pete on the show will have to wait for season 2 if it gets picked up.

