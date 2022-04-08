Notebook: National Champion Jayhawks to Hold National Champion Parade

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas' Lance Leipold wants football team to benefit from men's basketball team's success

Leipold greeted the man and his two friends for a few brief minutes, then mingled with the crowd of hundreds who had descended on the music venue as part of the Jayhawks' pep rally. Amid handshakes and hellos, he tried to drum up optimism and support for his team among a fanbase that included many donors — past, present and prospective.

College basketball: Odds to win 2023 national championship

“Kansas is Kansas so of course it will be one of the best teams in the country next season, but there needs to be a huge asterisk with those favored title odds,” Matt Severance wrote. “For one, Self is expected to lose a lot of talent in the likes of Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Christian Braun, Mitch Lightfoot and Remy Martin."

Mitch Lightfoot reflects on KU's title, final season with the program

When the final buzzer sounded in New Orleans shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, Bill Self raised both fists to celebrate KU basketball’s first national title since 2008. The first person to run into his arms wasn’t a coach, one of the five starters, or Remy Martin, it was Mitch Lightfoot. The two embraced for a moment before Jalen Wilson joined in to make it a group hug. For Lightfoot in Self, it was the final moments of their player-coach relationship, one that stemss back more six years.

Eraser Dust

Anita Hill calls Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation an 'important cultural moment' | CNN Politics

“I don’t think we should underestimate this is clearly an important political moment, and that’s been mostly what we talk about. It’s an important moment for the court, and that’s what we should be talking about. But let’s think about this as an important cultural moment,” Hill told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360.”

$1.8B state tax-break deal reached, direct payments to some residents included | WGN-TV

SSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and leaders of the Illinois House and Senate on Thursday announced agreement on a state spending plan that aims to fight nagging, near-record inflation by giving $1.8 billion back to taxpayers.

Pink Floyd reunite for Ukraine protest song - BBC News

Hey Hey, Rise Up! features David Gilmour and Nick Mason alongside long-time Floyd bassist Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

But the song is built around a spine-tingling refrain from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band Boombox.

Alabama passes bill making some transgender healthcare a felony | Reuters

April 7 (Reuters) - Alabama lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, with a threat of 10 years in prison for medical providers.

South Carolina prisoner Richard Moore to be executed with choice of firing squad

After the state Supreme Court set his execution order on Thursday, he’s now likely to be the first inmate since a new state law that allows for inmates to choose a firing squad or lethal injections instead of the electric chair.

Kalispell Property Manager Accused of Rape - Flathead Beacon

According to charging documents, Dilka used a master key to enter the 59-year-old woman’s room and he raped her under the threat of eviction in January 2021. The assault was reported in March 2021.

Time Traveling to the Flathead Lake Resort - Flathead Beacon

Built in 1948, the Flathead Lake Resort property started as the M&M Cabins, standing for Martin and Mary, and has stayed a family-owned and operated property for the past seven decades.

Will Smith’s Oscars slap has been a ‘nightmare’ for his family: report

"Will knows the road to redemption is going to be a long and painful one, and there’s a part of him that’s grown to accept he’ll never be able to fully repair the damage that was caused," the outlet reported.

Universal Studios power outage leaves passengers stranded on ride

A power outage caused the amusement park patrons to be stuck on the Transformers 3D attraction, which bills itself as “the greatest battle you’ll ever ride,” according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods pleased with 1-under 71 in return at Masters, but knows 'long way to go' at Augusta National

Two years ago, before Woods nearly lost his right leg in a car accident, there would have been no question about what he would do. But now, after surgeons pieced together his severely damaged right leg, foot and ankle with a rod, plates and screws, there had to be some doubt creeping through the 15-time major champion's mind.

Fossil of Dinosaur Killed on Day of Asteroid Strike Discovered - IGN

According to the scientists studying the surprisingly well-preserved thescelosaurus leg, remnants of debris found on the fossil can be traced back 66 million years to the exact moment of extinction. Discovering a specimen from the day of the cataclysmic asteroid's impact is a truly remarkable moment in history.