Notebook: Remember that Time KU Won the National Championship? That was Awesome

Roy Williams, MJ, & the Time Kansas (Almost) Joined Jordan Brand

In the early 2000s, the newly-founded Jordan Brand was still finding its footing in the landscape of college basketball. Though the Tar Heels and Cincinnati Bearcats were already on their roster, another powerhouse program caught the eye of MJ and Co.

That team?

The same one that took down Mike’s alma mater Monday night.

KU Athletics releases official parade info to celebrate Jayhawks' NCAA championship win

A championship parade will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. The parade route will head south on Mass Street beginning on Sixth Street and finish at 19th Street.

Fresh off winning 2022 NCAA men's basketball championship, Kansas Jayhawks head into offseason as 2023 title favorites

Caesars Sportsbook has installed the Kansas Jayhawks as the favorites, at 10-1, to win the 2023 national championship.

Kansas Jayhawks basketball will play SUU Thunderbirds basketball in November - Deseret News

The SUU Thunderbirds men’s basketball program hasn’t been shy about scheduling big-time opponents in recent years, and on Wednesday, the Thunderbirds announced that they’ll face the recently crowned national champion Kansas Jayhawks next season.

The game is scheduled to be played Nov. 18 at the famed Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, the Jayhawks’ home arena.

PHOTOS: Champion Jayhawks raise some fan appreciation at Raising Cane’s | News, Sports, Jobs - Lawrence Journal-World: news, information, headlines and events in Lawrence, Kansas

A line like the one Wednesday at Raising Cane’s, 2345 Iowa St., is what happens when a trio of KU basketball players agree to serve meals at a fast food chain a couple of days after winning the National Championship. Changes in name image and likeness rules now allow college athletes to do these types of promotions.

