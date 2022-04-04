all blue thread boys! Soak it in!
2022 National Champions!!!!!!
More From Rock Chalk Talk
- 2022 National Champs! Celebrate with all new Kansas T-shirts, hoodies, and more!
- Kansas vs North Carolina: Open Game Thread and Odds
- Kansas vs. North Carolina: Score Predictions from the Rock Chalk Talk Staff
- Kansas Basketball: Hype Videos to Get You Ready for the National Championship Game
- Kansas vs North Carolina: How to watch, preview, betting odds for the National Championship
- The National Championship Mauling: 4.4.2022
Loading comments...