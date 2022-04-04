2022 National Champs! Celebrate with all new Kansas T-shirts, hoodies, and more!

It’s been 14 years since the Kansas Jayhawks won the national championship in men’s college basketball. On Monday night, that drought ended when the Jayhawks picked up their fourth NCAA title and took home the trophy after beating North Carolina 72-69 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Congrats to Kansas fans everywhere, and in between celebrating make sure you check out the new championship gear.

See below for all your championship merchandise needs. We will continue to update this post as more new merchandise becomes available: