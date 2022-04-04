Kansas vs. North Carolina: Score Predictions from the Rock Chalk Talk Staff

And then there were two.

The pinnacle of the college basketball season is finally here, as the Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to battle for the National Championship.

With both teams peaking at the same time, scorers all over the floor, and two insane fanbases in the arena (or should I say stadium? Or dome? Who knows), this game has the makings of an instant classic.

DraftKings currently lists the Jayhawks as a 4 point favorite. But North Carolina covering the spread seems to be the trendy pick nationally.

So, let’s talk about it.

Check out the KU-UNC score predictions from the Rock Chalk Talk staff, and then leave your own in the comments below!

Tim Reddin: Of course I am taking the Jayhawks to win it all. Why? Not because there is a glaring matchup KU can exploit as they did with Dave McCormack against Villanova’s not-so-big men. KU wins because they are the superior team. You can look up all the stats you want. They will tell you the same thing: KU is better. UNC may seem like the hot team rounding into form at the right time. They are. The thing is, so are the Jayhawks. McCormack is playing like the big man Bill Self knew he could be. Ochai Agbaji is the best player left in the tournament. Remy Martin, now healthy, looks like the player everyone thought he would be coming into the season. The defense is playing at a high level. All of those things will continue to be true Monday night. Dave might not score 25, Ochai may not shoot three-pointers like they are layups, but their good play will continue, and with that, they have enough to win. Now sprinkle in a little Jalen Wilson, and they have the extra piece to make them extra hard to beat. Kansas hoists the trophy. Kansas 78, UNC 71.

Fizzle406: I feel confident about this one. Kansas is a good team, and they are peaking at the right time. Since the second half of the Miami game, this team has found a new gear. Hats off to UNC. America was rooting for them on Saturday night when they took Rat Face out to pasture. But their journey ends tonight. I can’t pick against the boys in crimson and blue in this one. Kansas 72, UNC 65

Charles Keefer: My keys to the game are very simple. More of the same from Saturday night for the likes of Abaji, McCormick, and Wilson. They are all peaking at the right time for a magical run. I predict it’s going to be a defensive game similar to what we saw in the Duke-UNC matchup. The Jayhawks will need to pull down defensive rebounds and make stops to prevent any offensive run by the Tar Heels. Finally, Kansas needs to get Armando Bacot and Caleb Love out of their element and into early foul trouble. There was a video circulating the internet today of Coach K talking to Bacot after the game and ensuring he was okay as Bacot was his pick for player of the year. Point blank, the Jayhawks cannot allow him to play to that level. Kansas 75, UNC 69

SiteManagerNick: I have to be honest with you guys... I don’t have any profound analysis or relevant statistics to share, I’m strictly going on feelings for this one. This just feels like KU’s year. I felt it in the offseason following the addition of Remy Martin and the return of Ochai Agbaji. I felt it after Agbaji dropped 29 against Michigan State in November. I must admit, that feeling wavered a bit during Remy’s injury debacle, but it returned in full after the Big 12 Tournament. The Hawks will bring home their 4th NCAA Title tonight. Kansas 79, UNC 77

Rock Chalk.