Here it is guys, the national championship. We are all one for the next two hours. Put on your lucky shirt, get in your spot on the couch, and lock in.

The Numbers

(1) Kansas: 33-6

(8) North Carolina: 29-9

Line: KU -4 per DraftKings

How to Watch

Monday, April 4, 8:20 PM CST

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: TBS

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Its almost gametime....

Rock Chalk!