Kansas vs North Carolina: How to watch, preview, betting odds for the National Championship

This is it. The moment every fan dreams of all season. 40 minutes separates Kansas from hoisting admittedly one of the ugliest trophies in sports.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(1) Kansas: 33-6

(8) North Carolina: 29-9

AD

Line: KU -4 per DraftKings

AD

How to Watch

Monday, April 4, 8:20 PM CST

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: TBS

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

You guys all know the number of championships and what this means. Yes it's a game but it means so much to so many people. As sports fans we spend so much time chasing this high that ends so often in disappointment. To be so close is something special. Enjoy it fellas!