The Weekend Mauling: 4.30.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Joel Embiid injury: Philadelphia 76ers star out indefinitely with orbital fracture, mild concussion

“Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto,” the 76ers said in a statement Friday night. “Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Eraser Dust

Andover Kansas tornado: Dozens of buildings leveled after a powerful tornado tears through Wichita area | CNN

The twister touched down in Sedgewick County, Kansas, before traveling to Andover in Butler County, the city’s fire chief Chad Russell said during a news conference. More than 950 buildings were in the pathway of the tornado, he said.

Oath Keeper emotional as he accepts 2nd plea deal in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case - ABC News

Federal prosecutors on Friday secured a second guilty plea and cooperation deal with a member of the Oath Keepers militia group charged in the government's seditious conspiracy case stemming from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Noel Gallagher calls 'Angels' by Robbie Williams "Oasis by numbers"

“I’ve heard it and thought, ‘I wish I’d written that,’” he said at first, adding: “‘Angels’ is Oasis by numbers. Add a fucking electric guitar on it and it would be.”

Road projects underway at Highway 93 intersections in Kalispell | KECI

Intersections between West Reserve Drive and Conway Drive, as well as Hutton Ranch Road and Reserve, will include signal and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades.

Steve-O Reveals the 2 Meanest Rock Stars He's Ever Met

"I mean dude, I'm always annoying, or at least I was really annoying, and I remember Kid Rock was with Pamela Anderson in like 2001," Steve-O recalled. "And I was like, 'Yo dude, alright man let me show you this trick.' And I'm like balancing the cup and I'm trying to lay down, and he just fuckin' kicked me. He just straight kicked me and knocked the cup off my head. Ruined my trick."

How the U.S. wants to make it a lot easier to charge electric cars : NPR

Ford will soon start delivering its shiny new F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its pickup truck, and other auto makers are racing to electrify their most popular models.

Switch Sports proves Nintendo’s extreme patience pays off - Polygon

As the sales numbers (and empty shelves at my local Target) show, Nintendo didn’t need a pack-in game to sell the Switch. And where Wii Sports helped sell Nintendo Wiis, the Switch’s success has the potential to make Nintendo Switch Sports a colossal hit. Just this year, the Switch passed the Wii in total sales, zipping past 100 million units sold. Which is to say, the potential audience for Nintendo Switch Sports is gargantuan. And should Nintendo Switch Sports do the classic Nintendo game thing, amassing huge sales numbers over multiple years, then the game will keep the Switch relevant as it wades into the golden years of its hardware life cycle.

City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals

Tracy Thomas, a former member of the Shawnee City Council, was one of the residents concerned about the housing trend moving into Shawnee. She and others were concerned it could lead to a dramatic influx in renters, more people parking on the street, and shifts in home values.

“Co-living sounds wonderful at first, but you have this juxtaposition of people who care about their homes and people who don’t,” Thomas said.

