Notebook: National Champion Jayhawks Ready to Maul the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

State of Kansas Recruiting 2023: What will be a successful in-state effort for KU?

"Lance Leipold was asked a question after the spring game, basically it was, 'How have your Kansas guys done, you know, this spring?' And it was a question that I'm pretty sure was asked by Bethany Bowman, who does a great job with SportsinKansas.com. They do such a great job across the state. And Leipold, and this isn't going to sound like much, but he named off his Kansas players, and how they'd been doing. You know, 'this guy, he's had a good spring, this guy from Kansas is doing this and you know, this guy from Kansas.’

2023 five-star SF Justin Edwards cuts list to seven

Justin Edwards, the current No. 12 overall prospect in the 247Sports Top150, has cut his list down to just seven options - Auburn, the G League Ignite, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Tennessee and Villanova - he tells 247Sports.

Eraser Dust

KU senior Tyler Self cracks "One Shining Moment" | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com

When One Shining Moment happened following Monday’s national title game — won by North Carolina — there, about midway through (1:09 mark), was Tyler Self stroking a jumper and landing a prominent place in many college basketball fans’ favorite moment of the season.

Russia-Ukraine war: Should the West prepare for war with Putin?

The saber-rattling and rhetoric between Moscow and the West have become notably more aggressive this week, prompting concerns that a direct confrontation between the two power blocs could be more likely.

Biden says he's considering student loan debt forgiveness, but not $50,000 per borrower - CBS News

"I am considering dealing with some debt reduction," Mr. Biden said in response to a question at the White House. "I am not considering $50,000 debt reduction. But I'm in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness."

Liam Gallagher on Oasis, Noel, Style, New Album - What I've Learned

One day, I’m in school having a cigarette and minding me own business. I think I was fifteen, sixteen. A couple of lads were looking for a bit of a fight. We got into a fight, and one of ’em hit a hammer over my head. Then a couple of weeks later music started creeping in. It hadn’t before. I’m like, You know what? I like that song, that’s pretty cool. Whoever it was whapped me on the head, I’d like to thank him.

The Simpsons Finally Justified Its Longest Running Credits Gag

After 33 seasons, The Simpsons finally justified the long-running gag of Bart writing lines on a chalkboard with a cute tribute to Ms. Krabappel’s memory. A Simpsons celebrity cameo can often be bad news for the animated comedy, as in recent years, The Simpsons has come to rely on high-profile guest stars to hold on to audience interest, and the show has often failed to provide compelling storylines to accompany these big names. However, recent developments imply that The Simpsons might be improving on this front, with Kerry Washington’s role as Bart’s new teacher Rayshelle Payton showing that The Simpsons could create compelling new characters rather than relying on their famous actors' brand recognition alone.

Cue the Brave Little Toaster - Flathead Beacon

9:27 p.m. An intoxicated woman tried to defend her husband’s honor against a passing dog.

Amber Heard Admitted to Poop on Johnny Depp Bed, Guard Testifies

Amber Heard took responsibility for the poop in her shared bed with Johnny Depp the night after an explosive fight, one of Depp's security guards testified in court, adding that she called it a "horrible practical joke."

Asking $72 Million: A Private Island on Montana’s Flathead Lake - WSJ

Cromwell Island spans around 350 acres and includes a 45,000-square-foot, unfinished villa.