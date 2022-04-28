Notebook: Its Coral Day

The Rock Chalkboard

One aspect of KU football’s new-look running backs room stands out to OC Andy Kotelnicki

Kansas football grabbed two former Big 10 running backs from the transfer portal over the winter, which allowed the pair of newcomers to participate in Lance Leipold’s first spring practice at KU. Now, with the five-week practice schedule over, KU coaches have had an opportunity to see these new additions up close.

San Diego WR Surahz Buncom talks new offers and upcoming Pac-12 visits

We had a chance to see Buncom in action a couple of weeks ago at the Passing Down Best of the West tournament and he’s always a tough cover. He’s very long and all of the 6-4 he’s listed at with a huge catch radius.

Hall of Fame Material: Tyshawn Taylor and Bill Self close through good times and bad | KUsports.com

Taylor credits Self with preparing to start as a freshman at Kansas by “making me feel super relaxed, didn’t make me feel like there was any pressure on me.”

Taylor said he appreciates Self even more now.

KU recruiting notebook: Shaq’s son has KU on his list of prospective schools

hareef told Rivals.com he is being recruited by Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, USC, LSU and others. He also listed Texas Tech, Arizona State, Cal, UNLV, Georgetown and Loyola Marymount on March 4 on Twitter.

Eraser Dust

Russia halt of European gas could see 'catastrophic' winter pricing: Trader

Veteran natural gas trader Bill Perkins warned Thursday of potentially “catastrophic pricing” this winter if Russia’s move to cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria ends in a full-blown energy blockade.

Biden to propose streamlining how US seizes assets from Russian oligarchs to help Ukraine | CNN Politics

President Joe Biden will send a proposal to Congress Thursday outlining a legislative package to further pressure Russian oligarchs over Russia’s war in Ukraine, including using money from their seized assets to fund Ukraine’s defense, the White House said.

California declares historic water emergency measures amid drought - The Washington Post

Outdoor watering will be restricted to one day a week for about 6 million people, an unprecedented measure.

Trump unleashes his temper on GOP allies over Ohio Senate primary split | CNN Politics

Unnerved by McIntosh’s defiance, Trump reportedly asked an intermediary to deliver a curt text message to him.

“Go f— yourself,” it read.

Liam Gallagher Thinks Being a Solo Artist Is 'Boring as F--k'

"It’s boring as fuck, to be fair,” he remarked [via NME]. “It ain’t what it’s meant to be... I’d much rather be in a band, all bashing it out together. But as long as it sounds good, that’s all that matters.”

Sounding good is apparently a lot more important to Gallagher than having any sense of depth in the material. He explained that he doesn't overthink lyrical themes and subject matter when writing music, but that he's happy if his listeners are able to come up with their own meanings for the songs.

Moderna seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years | CNN

“We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19, and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers,” Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said in a news release.

Frey calls rights report's findings 'repugnant, at times horrific' - StarTribune.com

The Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination in violation of the state's civil rights law over the past decade, enabled by several political administrations failing to hold problem officers accountable, according to a scathing report published Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

Kalispell students, KALICO create mural promoting inclusivity | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — The KALICO Art Center hosted Kalispell Middle School special needs students to help paint clay tiles that will be mounted on a mural in the school hallway.

Reconstructing Kalispell - Flathead Beacon

Last year, the KM Bar and Mercantile Steak opened in the historic KM building after developer Bill Goldberg purchased it from longtime owner Bill Goodman. The Alchemy Lounge recently opened on First Avenue West, developer Mick Ruis is working on a restaurant and housing project along the new Parkline Trail and developers are also planning to build a five-story hotel and parking garage this year.

Olivia Wilde served with custody papers by her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis while on stage in Las Vegas | Ents & Arts News | Sky News

"Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Avatar 2 trailer revealed at Cinema Con as James Cameron's sequel gets official title | GamesRadar+

The first Avatar 2 trailer has been screened – and the sequel has an official title, Avatar: The Way of Water.