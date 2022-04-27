Notebook: Bill Self Discusses Transfer Portal

Last day until all comments are erased for the foreseeable future. Go read old threads today!

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas basketball: Bill Self speaks out against transfer portal in light of massive NIL deals

“I think it’s bad,” Self said this week, via Mark Berman of FOX 26. “In theory, it’s good — freedom of movement — all this stuff. I think sometimes it gives young people a way out without actually trying to fight through some things, but — in theory — coaches can move in theory. Kids should be able to move in theory, but it’s out of control right now because the reason they’re moving is ‘because I can get a bigger NIL deal somewhere else.’ I’m not sure the reason we’re moving are for the right reasons.

Big 12 football: Major questions answered for each team in spring practice

Spring practice sessions for Big 12 football programs are in the books. And while most teams keep things rather "vanilla" for the public eye to see, it's a time of year that always allows for pieces of the puzzle to start coming together as preparation for the season ramps up.

NBA Draft 2022: Chet Holmgren highlights first mock draft selections from CBS Sports

Holmgren looked like a No. 1 overall pick, despite his thin frame. He was clearly ready for the level-up in play from high school to college this past season.

Under Armour Association: Derik Queen backs top 10 status, several emerge in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –For their second stop of their Association, Under Armour was in Kansas City over the weekend at the Hy-Vee Arena. The second of Under Armour’s two live events during the month of April, it was an opportunity for several players to make a name for themselves in front of over two hundred college coaches that swung through the venue.

Eraser Dust

Trevor Reed: American released from Russia in prisoner swap | CNN Politics

Reed’s release is part of a prisoner swap for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her official Telegram channel. Yaroshenko was convicted of drug smuggling in 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In new audio, McCarthy worried comments by certain GOP lawmakers could incite violence after Jan. 6

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., feared that remarks by fellow Republican lawmakers could jeopardize the safety of other GOP members of Congress after the Jan. 6 riot, according to new audio recordings from just days after the attack on the Capitol.

Hit with $7,146 for two hospital bills, a family sought health care in Mexico : Shots - Health News : NPR

The family has health insurance through Jesús Sr.'s job, but it didn't protect the Fierros from owing thousands of dollars. So when their son Jesús Fierro Jr. dislocated his shoulder, the Fierros — who hadn't yet paid the bills for their own care — opted out of U.S. health care and headed south to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Paul Arthurs: Oasis guitarist diagnosed with cancer - BBC News

Former Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs has pulled out of forthcoming gigs after being diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

The musician, also known as Bonehead, told fans he was going to be "taking a break for a while" in a statement posted on Twitter.

Guess What Rock Song Is the Most Expensive Tune to Use in a Movie

He continues, "We're talking about 'Thunderstruck' by AC/DC. Keep in mind that sync fees are usually anywhere between $15,000 and $60,000. So how much does this song cost to put in your movie? Half a million dollars [$500,000].

Master illusionist to perform in Whitefish | Whitefish Pilot

Brace yourself for a completely new take on magic as the Whitefish Theatre Company hosts Arthur Trace and his jaw-dropping show “The Artful Deceiver”. Arthur will perform one night only on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish.