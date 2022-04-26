Notebook: National Champion Jayhawks look to Transfer Portal

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas wants to add a safety this offseason, DC Brian Borland details what the staff is looking for

The KU football program only lost a handful of players on the defensive side of the ball due to graduation after the 2022 season. KU lost defensive contributors like linebacker Nate Betts, cornerback Jeremy Webb, defensive end Kyron Johnson and safety Ricky Thomas.

Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter names Kansas, Texas, Tennessee, Louisville, Purdue, Gonzaga as finalists

Prized Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter has narrowed his list down to six programs. Texas, Kansas, Louisville, Gonzaga, Purdue and Tennessee have made the final cut, Hunter announced on Twitter. Hunter was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year after a fabulous 2021-22 season. Hunter averaged 11 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game.

Bill Self identifies a potential need for KU in the transfer portal

With the NBA Draft early entry window closed, the KU basketball staff knows it has four players who will go through the pre-draft process at varying levels. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack are expected to pursue professional careers while Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson test the NBA Draft waters. Now, the KU staff has a better idea as to what its needs could be in the transfer portal this offseason.

Live updates: Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine

Russia has said that the threat of a nuclear war is very significant, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressing the risks should not be underestimated. However, he also added that there was a danger the risks were being “artificially” inflated.

A Trump aide outlined how the then-president could redirect anger over the Capitol riot towards 'ANTIFA,' 'crazed leftists,' and the 'fake news media'

"Call me crazy, but ideas for two tweets from POTUS: 1) Bad apples, likely ANTIFA or other crazed leftists, infiltrated today's peaceful protest over the fraudulent vote count. Violence is never acceptable! MAGA supporters embrace our police and the rule of law and should leave the Capitol now!" read the text from Miller.

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others | AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities.

Taylor Hawkins and Noel Gallagher Had Unnecessary Beef With Each Other: 'He Was a Jerk'

“Would I like them just to be together and be Oasis? Yeah, because I love Oasis, and I love them doing interviews together,” Hawkins said. “But I don’t gotta live in their shoes either. I was being protective of my friend Dave Grohl really, Noel said some s***, and he’s always talked s*** about us, so instead of being politically correct… nah f*** that guy.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill creating new Florida election police force | CNN Politics

DeSantis, who is up for reelection this year and is weighing a 2024 presidential bid, signed the bill as he works to burnish his credentials with the ultra-conservative wing of his party. The bill-signing comes on the heels of DeSantis signing a series of other controversial measures last week, including two bills that target Disney and legislation that imposes restrictions on how schools and businesses can talk about race and gender.

Factions Emerge in Whitefish School Board Race - Flathead Beacon

The recent public attention on Paatalo’s letter prompted candidate Bobee Hyland, alongside whom Paatalo publicly campaigned, to distance herself. Having only recently moved to Whitefish, Hyland said she believed she’d found an early ally in Paatalo, with whom she shared similar goals of “wanting to be a voice for the unheard parents and children of this community.”

Nonprofit leader steps into library foundation role | Daily Inter Lake

Adam Tunnell has worked with local organizations since 2009 and is also a former board member and treasurer of the library foundation. Since 2019, he has been the general manager of the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store.

HERCULANEUM | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

I wouldn’t necessarily say that Herculaneum is an under the radar historical site, but when you compare it to its neighbor Pompeii, it is certainly the less visited of the two by a long shot. But then again, what isn’t in comparison to one of the most popular attractions in the world? We visited both, but I preferred Herculaneum. I'm not really sure why. Perhaps it was because we went there first, perhaps it was because the weather was better, perhaps we were less exhausted, but whatever the reason, I'll try to articulate just what I liked about our trip to the closest and more accessible archaeological site to Napoli.

CARAVAGGIO IN SITU | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

What I love about the bigger and more famous museums in Europe is the high concentration of masterpieces in each. Think of the Uffizi and your mind goes to Leonardo, Botticelli, Rafael, and more. Go into the Louvre and you expect to see some of the most famous art ever produced. Step into the Prado in Madrid, and well, you get the idea. Masterpieces abound in all these places and in many more throughout the world.

EATING IN ROME | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

It was good to finally get back to Rome. My wife and I first landed in Rome in the summer of 2007 and it was our first ever trip to Europe so it was fair to say that we were quite green when it came to international travel, and besides being overwhelmed by every sensational sight we saw, we neglected to do much research on the one thing that matters most to us now, food. That was not a problem this time around as we ate much of what Rome had on offer.