Notebook: Braun, Agbaji Declare for Draft

Ochai Agbaji declares for 2022 NBA Draft, pens farewell to KU

Ochai Agbaji is officially headed to the NBA. On Sunday, the KU basketball guard announced his intentions to enter the 2022 NBA Draft. As a senior, the guard led KU to its first national title since 2008. For the season, Agbaji averaged 18.8 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 40.7 percent shooting from 3. He also chipped in with 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 35.1 minutes per game. After four years in Lawrence, Agbaji leaves KU having played in 122 games. His career averages are 13.5 points per game with 44.8 percent shooting and 37.3 percent shooting from 3 with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Christian Braun declares for the 2022 NBA Draft

"Just a kid from Kansas," Braun's statement began. "That's where I started this journey. Now, three years later I'm a national champion. None of that would be possible though, without the best teammates, coaches and fans in the world. To say I love Kansas would be an understatement. This place is beyond special. No matter where life or basketball takes me, I will be a Jayhawk forever and represent this program to the best of my abilities. With that being said, after talking with my coaches and family, I would like to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Thank you for your support every time we stepped on the court representing this amazing basketball program."

Supreme Court takes up case of high school coach who lost his job after praying on the football field | CNN Politics

On Monday, the US Supreme Court will take up Kennedy’s appeal in the latest religious liberty case to come before the justices. So far, the court’s conservative majority has been moving to expand protections for religious believers.

Macron wins election, but France's far-right has gotten record support

“The actual closeness, relative closeness of the vote and the fact that [Marine] Le Pen got over 40%, I think that’s a damning indictment on the state of French politics and perhaps actually the state of inequality and living standards across Europe,” Julian Howard, head of multi-asset solutions at asset management firm GAM, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Monday.

U.S. Wants to See Russia Weakened, Says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin After Ukraine Visit - WSJ

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia’s military capabilities should be degraded after he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced more U.S. military aid to the country.

Conan O'Brien's Dark Pitch for the Simpsons Final Episode

The special closed out with O'Brien being asked how he would end the series once and for all -- and he deadpan pitched the most somber possible conclusion to the show. In it, Marge would finally stop and look at her husband -- and finally decide Homer is too stupid and has screwed up their lives too many times to be ever taken seriously. Noting that the sequence would be "humorless" and played completely for dramatic effect, O'Brien's ending to the show would have seen Marge declare Homer to be a threat to humanity as a whole before leaving him forever, leaving Homer alone as the credits roll.

Twitter Nears a Deal to Sell Itself to Elon Musk - The New York Times

The company’s 11-member board met with Mr. Musk to discuss his offer to buy the social networking service and take it private. An agreement could come as soon as Monday.

Whitefish school board candidate brings community controversy | KECI

On August 12 of last year the Whitefish School Board was voting on safe return guidelines and masking policies for K-12 staff and students.

When current candidate Jenny Paatalo sent this email to the school board.

The email has since sparked numerous discussions throughout the community, as she addresses the school board as child abusers, morons, deniers of science and tells the school board to die.

'You can't imagine the conditions' - Accounts emerge of Russian detention camps - BBC News

Oleksandr and Olena are two of the lucky few who recently managed to escape from Mariupol, which is now almost under full Russian control after weeks of bombardment.

Glacier Ace Hardware looks to revitalize store | Daily Inter Lake

According to Dowdell, quite a bit of work has already been done at the 16,000 square foot store, including extensive cleanup, a reconfiguring of the receiving area to handle a higher volume of freight and replacement of all of the concrete at the front of the store, which he says was in very poor condition.

Applied Materials moving into former Shopko store | Daily Inter Lake

Applied Materials is on track to start operating in its new Evergreen building this month, according to Ricky Gradwohl, Applied Materials' senior director of communications.