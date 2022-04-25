KU Sports Calendar for the Week of April 25, 2022

Looking Ahead
April 25
Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX
April 26
Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX
Baseball v Air Force, Air Force Academy, CO. 4:00pm
April 27
Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX
Baseball v Air Force, Air Force Academy, CO. 2:00pm
April 28
Nothing scheduled
April 29
Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park. 6:00pm ESPN+
Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark. 6:00pm
April 30
Women’s Rowing v Kansas State, Kansas City, KS
Women’s Rowing v Drake, Kansas City, KS
Track & Field at Rock Chalk Classic, Lawence, KS
Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park. 2:00pm ESPN+
Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark. 2:00pm
May 1
Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park. 12:00pm ESPN+
Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark. 12:00pm
Looking Back
April 18
Nothing scheduled.
April 19
Baseball v Texas Southern, Legends Field, Kansas City, KS
Late runs deliver a 7-6 victory in the first Buck O’Neil Classic.
April 20
Baseball v Texas Southern, Hoglund Ballpark
Early start leads to early finish as Jayhawks earn 16-5 win over Texas Southern.
Softball v Wichita St, Wilkins Softball Stadium, Wichita, KS
Mercy, Please! Second game in a row ended early in a 9-1 loss.
April 21
Nothing scheduled
April 22
Women’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Hockley, TX
After day one, Kansas is in 7th place.
Women’s Tennis at Big 12 Championship, Fort Worth, TX
Jayhawk win first round match with Baylor.
Women’s Rowing at Lake Wheeler Invite, Raleigh, NC
KU competes in the final tune-up prior to meeting K-State next weekend.
Track & Field at Michael Johnson Classic, Waco, TX
A trip to Waco yields a few personal best for Jayhawks.
Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park.
Complete team effort dooms KU.
Softball v North Texas, Arrocha Ballpark.
Windy doubleheader goes against Jayhawks.
April 23
Women’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Hockley, TX
KU slips to 8th place.
Women’s Tennis at Big 12 Championship, Fort Worth, TX
Jayhawks fall to OU in the semifinals of the championship.
Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park.
OU scores late to force extra innings. KU loses in 14 innings.
Softball v North Texas, Arrocha Ballpark.
Jayhawks salvage last game of series 9-4.
April 24
Women’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Hockley, TX
KU finishes 7th lead by Sera Tadokoro.
Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park. 1:00pm ESPN+
KU crushed 24-4 in series finale.
