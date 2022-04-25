 clock menu more-arrow no yes

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of April 25, 2022

Men’s Golf headed to Big 12 Championship

Looking Ahead

April 25

Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX

April 26

Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX

Baseball v Air Force, Air Force Academy, CO. 4:00pm

April 27

Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Trinity TX

Baseball v Air Force, Air Force Academy, CO. 2:00pm

April 28

Nothing scheduled

April 29

Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park. 6:00pm ESPN+

Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark. 6:00pm

April 30

Women’s Rowing v Kansas State, Kansas City, KS

Women’s Rowing v Drake, Kansas City, KS

Track & Field at Rock Chalk Classic, Lawence, KS

Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park. 2:00pm ESPN+

Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark. 2:00pm

May 1

Baseball v West Virginia, Hoglund Park. 12:00pm ESPN+

Softball v Oklahoma, Arrocha Ballpark. 12:00pm

Looking Back

April 18

Nothing scheduled.

April 19

Baseball v Texas Southern, Legends Field, Kansas City, KS

Late runs deliver a 7-6 victory in the first Buck O’Neil Classic.

April 20

Baseball v Texas Southern, Hoglund Ballpark

Early start leads to early finish as Jayhawks earn 16-5 win over Texas Southern.

Softball v Wichita St, Wilkins Softball Stadium, Wichita, KS

Mercy, Please! Second game in a row ended early in a 9-1 loss.

April 21

Nothing scheduled

April 22

Women’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Hockley, TX

After day one, Kansas is in 7th place.

Women’s Tennis at Big 12 Championship, Fort Worth, TX

Jayhawk win first round match with Baylor.

Women’s Rowing at Lake Wheeler Invite, Raleigh, NC

KU competes in the final tune-up prior to meeting K-State next weekend.

Track & Field at Michael Johnson Classic, Waco, TX

A trip to Waco yields a few personal best for Jayhawks.

Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park.

Complete team effort dooms KU.

Softball v North Texas, Arrocha Ballpark.

Windy doubleheader goes against Jayhawks.

April 23

Women’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Hockley, TX

KU slips to 8th place.

Women’s Tennis at Big 12 Championship, Fort Worth, TX

Jayhawks fall to OU in the semifinals of the championship.

Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park.

OU scores late to force extra innings. KU loses in 14 innings.

Softball v North Texas, Arrocha Ballpark.

Jayhawks salvage last game of series 9-4.

April 24

Women’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Hockley, TX

KU finishes 7th lead by Sera Tadokoro.

Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park. 1:00pm ESPN+

KU crushed 24-4 in series finale.

