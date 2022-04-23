The Weekend Mauling: 4.23.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Transfer Portal primer ahead of the NCAA's May 1 transfer deadline

The transfer portal never truly closes in college football. It’s open year-round and players can enter whenever they’d like. However, there is an important transfer portal deadline upcoming for the 2022 cycle: May 1.

Bits o Chalk

State Farm Arena back open after suspicious package delayed Hawks game

While roads to State Farm Arena were being blocked because of a suspicious package, the venue was nearly empty during a delay for the game Friday, April 22, 2022. The Hawks face the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. (Photo: Sarah K. Spencer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul dominates 4th again in Game 3 victory over New Orleans Pelicans

Just five days after Chris Paul scored 19 fourth-quarter points to will the Phoenix Suns to a Game 1 victory, Paul scored 19 fourth-quarter points again on Friday night to lead the top-seeded Suns to a 114-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Eraser Dust

Republicans face new reckoning over what McCarthy said about Trump after Jan. 6 : NPR

"I've been very clear to the president: He bears responsibility for his words and actions, no ifs ands or buts," McCarthy is heard telling the House Republican conference in a Jan. 11, 2021 call. "I asked him personally today does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened ... And he needs to acknowledge that."

Takeaways from Friday's January 6-focused hearing on the bid to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene | CNN Politics

Greene is one of multiple Republican lawmakers who have been targeted with disqualification petitions citing a constitutional amendment barring lawmakers from serving in office if they participated in an Insurrection. The challengers have faced an uphill battle to remove Greene and other lawmakers from the ballot, and on Friday, the judge presiding over the proceedings expressed some skepticism of their tactics.

Noel Gallagher has cured his tinnitus

Noel Gallagher revealed in 2020 that he was suffering from tinnitus, which left him with a constant ringing in his ears, similar to a "whistling kettle", after years of performing on stage but says he has naturally cured himself.

Liam Gallagher Shares New Song "Better Days": Listen

The latest single from C’mon You Know is “Better Days.” Gallagher co-wrote it with his usual collaborators, Andrew Wyatt and Michael Tighe. It also features guitar from Nick Zinner. “‘Better Days’ is the sound of the summer,” Gallagher said in a statement. And, if you are a devotee of the Gallagher brothers, you might find it easy to agree with that: “Better Days” has a big propulsive beat and Gallagher’s trademark widescreen melodies.

After Nearly 10 Years, The Simpsons Has Found a Replacement For Edna Krabappel - IGN

Starting with the episode "My Octopus and a Teacher," Ms. Peyton will be the new teacher for Bart Simpson. The character will be voiced by Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere actress Kerry Washington. Washington will be a recurring role in the animated comedy, and unlike Ms. Krabappel it seems she's trying to be a positive influence in her students' lives.

Florida Department of Education releases examples from rejected math textbooks

The department said the state is rejecting publishers’ attempts to “indoctrinate” students. However, the state at first did not provide examples of critical race theory that it found in the textbooks.

In Polarized Texas, Rare Accord: A Hispanic Mother Shouldn't Be Executed

“It will be a historic, irreversible blunder on the part of the state of Texas if we go forward with this,” said state Rep. Jeff Leach, a Republican from north of Dallas who has been a leading voice in Texas urging a halt to the execution. “I’ve never seen a more troubling case than the case of Melissa Lucio.”

DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney of self governing status | Fox News

At the bill signing ceremony, DeSantis said Disney lied about the content of the state's new "Parental Rights in Education" law, and he viewed the company’s vow to fight it as unacceptable.

Tensions flare in Bigfork over proposed school math curriculum | Daily Inter Lake

“It’s not that I don’t trust (the school) but I’m curious too. There’s been a lot things where it feels like we as the public, we’re kind of the nuisance to these meetings, it’s very obvious with some of the responses that we have when we make a statement or ask a question and you have to understand how it makes us feel when we’re not getting notified of special board meetings,” Wyatt said.

Local community college opens pop-up restaurant | KECI

The Italian inspired restaurant is open only in the month of April from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Howard Schultz blasts unions as 'outside force' trying to disrupt Starbucks

Starbucks’ billionaire boss Howard Schultz blasted the organized labor drive at his company as an “outside force” as the Seattle-based coffee chain sees more store workers vote to join unions.

How to Manage Allergy Symptoms This Season - The New York Times

If you act quickly, there are a few practical steps you can take to manage symptoms, reduce allergens in your home and get long-term relief.

Large Hadron Collider restarts in quest for dark matter | CNN

Consisting of a ring 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) in circumference, the machine is made of superconducting magnets chilled to ‑271.3°C (-456 F) – which is colder than outer space. It works by smashing tiny particles together to allow scientists to observe them, and to see what’s inside.