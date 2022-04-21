Notebook: Kansas Mauls Recruiting

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas basketball: Ex-Jayhawks star Ben McLemore honors coach Bill Self

“I think I've talked about this so much,” McLemore said. “I think everyone understands how much Coach Self means to me and throughout not just basketball but life, period. And he recruited me, a kid from St. Louis, Missouri … a kid that grew up in poverty and kind of a crazy background story and took me in and helped me not only in basketball, but in life. (He helped me) understand the game of basketball and understand the way life is. Coach Self means so much to me, and again, I'm so happy for him and what he has gone through and what he accomplished over his years at the University of Kansas. He's just amazing. He's the best of all time for me.”

KU football wide receiver Lawrence Arnold announces intention to transfer

“I would like to thank the whole coaching staff at [the] University of Kansas for giving me the opportunity to grow as a man and showcase my talent on the field,” Arnold wrote in a statement. “I would like to thank Coach Miles and Coach Jones for recruiting me and giving me a chance at KU and I would also like to thank Coach Leipold and his staff for helping me grow as a person and coaching me. To all my teammates, I appreciate all the love that has been given since day 1. After praying and long talks with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you KU for everything.”

Eraser Dust

Michelle Obama's brother, sister-in-law sue school for alleged racial bias : NPR

In a 25-page lawsuit filed Monday in a Wisconsin circuit court, Craig and Kelly Robinson argue that the University School of Milwaukee (USM) expelled their two sons, who were 11 and 9 years old, despite their being "model, high-achieving students."

Bowing to DeSantis, Florida legislature hurries through a bill to dissolve Disney special district - The Washington Post

Disney's home counties may inherit a massive tax burden.

Syracuse store owner details lead-up to police interaction with 8-year-old | WSTM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The owner of a store where a now-viral video shows Syracuse police taking an 8-year-old boy into custody says he was not the one who called officers to the scene.

What is Geddy Lee's favorite Pink Floyd album

The bassist revealed that the 1971 album “Meddle” is his favorite Pink Floyd record, saying: “that was probably the last Pink Floyd album before they went into their run of classics. Before their really big records. But… again… again… it was their show in Toronto that captivated me and fired the imagination. They opened that show with the whole of Meddle and immediately I could sense the possibilities were immense for this band.”

Customers line up overnight as recreational weed sales in N.J. begin - nj.com

Legal weed sales kicked off just as the sun rose over New Jersey on Thursday, launching what is expected to be a multi-billion industry as political leaders vow to help those hurt most by the failed War on Drugs.

Flathead Valley construction company owner sentenced for wire fraud | KECI

The government alleged in court documents that Draper took money from customers for construction materials and failed to obtain the materials and complete the projects. The case involved 25 victims, including customers, vendors and former employees, some of whom suffered significant financial hardships as a result of Draper’s actions.

Bigfork Community Players stage hilarious parody of Sherlock Holmes classic | Daily Inter Lake

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” opens Friday, April 22, at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts and plays for two consecutive weekends with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays through May 1. Tickets are available at the Pocketstone Cafe, Bigfork Drug, at the door, and online at bigforkcommunityplayers.com.

Villanova's Jay Wright retiring as coach; Fordham's Kyle Neptune taking over

Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright is retiring after 21 seasons as men's basketball coach at Villanova, a shocking move that comes just weeks after he led the Wildcats to the Final Four.

Villanova said Wednesday that Wright will take a new role as special assistant to the university's president. Fordham's Kyle Neptune, who spent 10 years under Wright as a video coordinator and an assistant coach, will take over as Villanova coach.

Poll of the Day