Kansas vs. Villanova: 3 Player Prop Bet Predictions

The Kansas Jayhawks are set to clash with the Villanova Wildcats in game one of the 2022 Men’s Final 4 in a few hours.

While this game is getting the red-headed-stepchild treatment by most national networks and the blue checkmark media, this is still a matchup loaded with interesting storylines, great players, and two of the best coaches in all of basketball.

Even if you’re only interested in watching Coach K’s retirement tour come to an end (fingers crossed), KU vs. Villanova is still a fantastic opening act if you ask me!

Anyway, to help prepare you for the action ahead and hopefully make time go by quicker, here are 3 fantastic Kansas-Villanova player prop bets listed on DraftKings.

#1 Jermaine Samuels Over 14.5 Points (-110)

This one feels pretty obvious if you look at the numbers.

Samuels is averaging 17.5 points through four tournament games. His lowest scoring output was 15, which came in a blowout victory in the round of 64 against Delaware.

With the loss of leading scorer Justin Moore, Samuels will be forced to shoulder even more of the scoring load for the Wildcats.

There’s no reason to believe he won’t reach that mark against the Jayhawks tonight. In fact, he’s already done it in the past.

When these two teams met during the 2019-20 season, Samuels was arguably the best player on the floor. He helped lead the Wildcats to victory with an impressive 15 points and 5 rebounds. Side note: Collin Gillespie had 12 points that game. *gulps nervously*

#2 Remy Martin Over 11.5 Points (-140)

Martin is arguably one of the hottest players in college basketball right now. And the numbers show it, too. The Arizona State transfer averaged 16.7 points through four tournament games, which earned him the Midwest Region’s Most Outstanding Player award.

And yes, Villanova is certainly the best defensive team Kansas has faced in the tournament. But in the Big 12 Championship against Texas Tech, the best defense in America this season, Martin put up 12 points by utilizing his explosiveness off the bounce and rare shot-making ability.

Is he due for an off-shooting night? Maybe. But if Jay Wright continues the trend of over-helping on star Kansas wing Ochai Agbaji, Martin will take advantage of those open driving lanes for high-percentage layups.

#3 Jalen Wilson Over 7.5 Rebounds (-135)

Jalen Wilson is one of the most underrated rebounders in the country. Despite struggling to earn starter-level minutes through the first eight matchups this season, the RS Sophomore is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game.

But Wilson’s clearly saved his best for the big dance. Check out his rebounding numbers in the last three tournament games: 14 vs. Creighton, 11 vs. Providence, and 11 vs. Miami.

The guy is an absolute menace on the glass and he’s showing no signs of slowing down against a depleted Villanova team.

