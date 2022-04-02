 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kansas vs Villanova: How to watch, preview, betting odds for the Jayhawks’ final four NCAA tournament game

Kansas looks for a championship berth

By fizzle406
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In a rematch of 2018, the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Villanova Wildcats. Will Villanova go on another record breaking 3 point barrage? God I hope not.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(1) Kansas: 32-6

(2) Villanova: 30-7

Line: KU -4 per DraftKings

How to Watch

Saturday, April 2, 5:09 PM CST

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: TBS

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

Bill Self aims to go to his 3rd championship game with a win

Kansas is 3-5 vs Villanova during Bill Self’s tenure as coach

This is the 7th final four for Villanova

