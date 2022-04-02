Kansas vs Villanova: How to watch, preview, betting odds for the Jayhawks’ final four NCAA tournament game

In a rematch of 2018, the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Villanova Wildcats. Will Villanova go on another record breaking 3 point barrage? God I hope not.
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
(1) Kansas: 32-6
(2) Villanova: 30-7
Line: KU -4 per DraftKings
How to Watch
Saturday, April 2, 5:09 PM CST
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
TV: TBS
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
Bill Self aims to go to his 3rd championship game with a win
Kansas is 3-5 vs Villanova during Bill Self’s tenure as coach
This is the 7th final four for Villanova
