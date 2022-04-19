Notebook: National Champion Jayhawks Look at Transfers

The Rock Chalkboard

Free safety Johnquai Lewis became the most recent Kansas football player to decide to leave the university on Monday morning when he wrote on his Twitter account that he has entered the transfer portal.

SMU transfer Kendric Davis adds Kansas basketball to list of 7 finalists | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com Mobile

Monday night, Kansas fans found out that their dream of adding the reigning American Athletic Conference player of the year to the defending champs’ roster for the 2022-23 season was at least a real possibility.

KU football reaches NIL agreement with Wichita-based company | Boyer on the Beat | KUsports.com Mobile

The company, 6th Man Strategies, will manage branding, marketing and endorsements for football players through a subsidiary, 12th Man Strategies. The company's priority will be to launch a football version of The 100 Club, a group of 100 supporters that will donate $1,000 per month to fund NIL opportunities.

'The 2022 Miracle' - National champion Jayhawks rode balance, team-first mentality to NCAA title | KUsports.com Mobile

With Chalmers’ team, there was plenty of talent around him, and KU coach Bill Self has said on many occasions that it was sophomore forward Darrell Arthur, and not Chalmers, who was the Jayhawks best player during the 2008 title game. Yet, when the game, the season and the title was on the line, it was Chalmers who the Jayhawks turned to. His 3-pointer in the waning seconds of regulation forced overtime with Memphis and essentially delivered the title back to Lawrence.

Kansas senior David McCormack not leaning either way as he awaits feedback to make stay-or-go decision | KUsports.com Mobile

It remains to be seen what that is, but there is plenty of momentum around McCormack being done with college basketball. In New Orleans, after he capped his career with 40 points and 19 rebounds in the two biggest games of the season, chatter around the media room was that McCormack may have just made himself some money.

2022 national champs celebrate special season with annual Kansas basketball banquet at Allen Fieldhouse | KUsports.com Mobile

“I was going to give it to seniors,” Self said after the banquet. “Those guys have all given their heart and soul to this place for anywhere from four to six years. I personally thought it was a no-brainer. Mitch, Dave and Ochai have represented us in every good way possible. That was easy.”

