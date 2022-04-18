Notebook: Happy 2 Week Anniversary of KU Winning the National Championship

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self on KU basketball's offseason: 'We have to get back to grinding'

At the time of the interview last Thursday, 10 days had passed since KU defeated North Carolina 72-69 to claim the program’s second title under Self. The head coach explained that the saying was how the KU team still felt that far removed from the game and KU's season as a whole that saw the Jayhawks win the Big 12, Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

KU WRs coach Terrence Samuel talks recruiting philosophy, current group of wideouts and more

Terrence Samuel joined the KU football staff from Syracuse over the offseason. Samuel and Lance Leipold had a long-standing relationship dating back to the mid-2000s when both coaches were at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Samuel had three stints with the program and his roles ranged from graduate assistant to defensive backs coach to offensive coordinator. Now, Samuel is Leipold's wide receivers coach at KU.

Bits o Chalk

Pittsburgh Maulers' season opener postponed because of severe weather | TribLIVE.com

The Maulers’ scheduled USFL season opener against the Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday night was postponed due to the risk of severe weather in Alabama.

Kyrie Irving says he's keeping 'same energy' as fans with middle fingers to Boston Celtics crowd

BOSTON -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said he was responding to words he heard from the crowd when he flipped off several Boston Celtics fans on two separate occasions during Sunday's 115-114 loss in Game 1.

'He's built for these moments' - Chris Paul takes over in 4th quarter to lead Phoenix Suns to Game 1 win over New Orleans Pelicans

PHOENIX -- First, Chris Paul heard his former teammate and coach Willie Green instruct the New Orleans Pelicans to dare him to shoot. Then, after Paul eviscerated the strategy, he let his old friend know it.

Milwaukee Bucks 'win ugly,' survive Chicago Bulls rally in Game 1

MILWAUKEE -- On the way to winning their first NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks transformed into a defensive juggernaut during the postseason, finishing No. 1 among playoff teams in defensive efficiency after placing near the bottom of the top 10 during the regular season.

Eraser Dust

Suspects sought after 2 killed in mass shooting at Pittsburgh Airbnb house party

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term Airbnb rental property in the city’s North Side, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said in a news release. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said multiple shooters were suspected due to different shell casings found at the scene, NBC affiliate WPXI reported.

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers | AP News

Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. Their 2-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine.

Florida rejects 54 math books, citing critical race theory and Common Core : NPR

Among grade levels, 70% of the math materials for kindergarten through fifth grades were rejected. Twenty percent of the materials for grades 6-8 were rejected, and 35% of materials for grades 9-12 were rejected.

BA.2 Proves the Pandemic Isn’t Over, but People Are Over It - WSJ

People are tired of taking precautions, getting tested and asking about other people’s status.

Kalispell Schools new suicide prevention specialist focuses on health, wellness | Daily Inter Lake

“In the month that I’ve been here I’ve taken part in these student-led initiative groups where they’re talking about what they may need from their school programs — in the school environment — to better help them grow and become resilient and self-aware,” Dorrington said. “We've taken a look at our crisis response procedures and we’re trying to streamline those.”

What Can I Write Off? - Flathead Beacon

4:18 p.m. A woman claiming to be a prostitute asked a tax preparer to help with her taxes.