KU Sports Calendar for the Week of April 18, 2022

Baseball plays in first Buck O’Neil Classic

By TimReddin
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Looking Ahead

April 18

Nothing scheduled.

April 19

Baseball v Texas Southern, Legends Field, Kansas City, KS 3:00pm ESPN+

April 20

Baseball v Texas Southern, Hoglund Ballpark 6:00pm ESPN+

Softball v Wichita St, Wilkins Softball Stadium, Wichita, KS 6:00pm

April 21

Nothing scheduled

April 22

Women’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Hockley, TX

Women’s Tennis at Big 12 Championship, Fort Worth, TX

Women’s Rowing at Lake Wheeler Invite, Raleigh, NC

Track & Field at Michael Johnson Classic, Waco, TX

Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park. 6:00pm ESPN+

Softball v North Texas, Arrocha Ballpark. 6:00pm

April 23

Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park. 2:00pm ESPN+

Softball v North Texas, Arrocha Ballpark. 2:30pm

April 24

Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park. 1:00pm ESPN+

Looking Back

April 11

Women’s Golf at The Bruzzy, Dallas TX

April 12

Women’s Golf at The Bruzzy, Dallas TX

A bad second round doomed the team to a 14th place finish. (Results)

Baseball v Omaha, Hoglund Ballpark

A late score lifts Omaha over Jayhawks 11-10.

Softball v UMKC, Arrocha Ballpark

Sixth inning runs bring the victory home 6-4.

April 13

Nothing scheduled.

April 14

Softball v Oklahoma St, Cowgirl Park

After taking a 4-1 lead into the third inning, the Jayhawks lose 9-4.

Baseball v Baylor, Baylor Park

Daniel Hegarty pitches complete game in KU victory over Baylor 3-2.

April 15

Track and Field at Mt. Sac Relays Walnut CA

Chandler Gibbens placed in the middle of the pack in the collegiate men’s 5000m.

Softball v Oklahoma St at Cowgirl Stadium

Offense struggles in 6-0 loss to Oklahoma St.

Baseball v Baylor at Baylor Park (L 2-19)

KU falls behind ealy and never recovers in a 19-2 loss.

April 16

Softball v #6 Oklahoma St at Cowgirl Stadium

After a good start, the Jayhawks fell to Oklahoma State 10-2.

Baseball v Baylor at Baylor Park

Jayhawks unable to complete comeback, fall 6-5.

Women’s Tennis v Kansas State at Lawrence

Beating the Wildcats is always good.

Men’s Golf Hawkeye Invitational, Iowa City, IA

Jayhawks in the lead entering the final round.

April 17

Men’s Golf Hawkeye Invitational, Iowa City, IA

KU captures team and individual victories.

