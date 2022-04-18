KU Sports Calendar for the Week of April 18, 2022

Looking Ahead
April 18
Nothing scheduled.
April 19
Baseball v Texas Southern, Legends Field, Kansas City, KS 3:00pm ESPN+
April 20
Baseball v Texas Southern, Hoglund Ballpark 6:00pm ESPN+
Softball v Wichita St, Wilkins Softball Stadium, Wichita, KS 6:00pm
April 21
Nothing scheduled
April 22
Women’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, Hockley, TX
Women’s Tennis at Big 12 Championship, Fort Worth, TX
Women’s Rowing at Lake Wheeler Invite, Raleigh, NC
Track & Field at Michael Johnson Classic, Waco, TX
Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park. 6:00pm ESPN+
Softball v North Texas, Arrocha Ballpark. 6:00pm
April 23
Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park. 2:00pm ESPN+
Softball v North Texas, Arrocha Ballpark. 2:30pm
April 24
Baseball v Oklahoma, Hoglund Park. 1:00pm ESPN+
Looking Back
April 11
Women’s Golf at The Bruzzy, Dallas TX
April 12
Women’s Golf at The Bruzzy, Dallas TX
A bad second round doomed the team to a 14th place finish. (Results)
Baseball v Omaha, Hoglund Ballpark
A late score lifts Omaha over Jayhawks 11-10.
Softball v UMKC, Arrocha Ballpark
Sixth inning runs bring the victory home 6-4.
April 13
Nothing scheduled.
April 14
Softball v Oklahoma St, Cowgirl Park
After taking a 4-1 lead into the third inning, the Jayhawks lose 9-4.
Baseball v Baylor, Baylor Park
Daniel Hegarty pitches complete game in KU victory over Baylor 3-2.
April 15
Track and Field at Mt. Sac Relays Walnut CA
Chandler Gibbens placed in the middle of the pack in the collegiate men’s 5000m.
Softball v Oklahoma St at Cowgirl Stadium
Offense struggles in 6-0 loss to Oklahoma St.
Baseball v Baylor at Baylor Park (L 2-19)
KU falls behind ealy and never recovers in a 19-2 loss.
April 16
Softball v #6 Oklahoma St at Cowgirl Stadium
After a good start, the Jayhawks fell to Oklahoma State 10-2.
Baseball v Baylor at Baylor Park
Jayhawks unable to complete comeback, fall 6-5.
Women’s Tennis v Kansas State at Lawrence
Beating the Wildcats is always good.
Men’s Golf Hawkeye Invitational, Iowa City, IA
Jayhawks in the lead entering the final round.
April 17
Men’s Golf Hawkeye Invitational, Iowa City, IA
KU captures team and individual victories.
