The Weekend Mauling: 4.16.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Seven KU football players enter the transfer portal

A wave of KU football players have entered the transfer portal over the last 24 hours. Per a source, seven players have put their names into the transfer portal since Thursday afternoon, including Larson Workman, Gayflor Flomo, Mason Brotherton, Corey Robinson II, Tristan Golightly, Kyler Pearson and Duece Mayberry. All seven players have a free transfer available and will be able to play at a new program this fall.

Composite four-star Trey Green updates recruitment

Composite four-star Trey Green recruitment is starting to focus on schools as the spring AAU season begins. As of right now Green plans on cutting his list after Peach Jam and committing in August he tells 247Sports. He currently has not scheduled any visits yet.

Big 12 football: Ranking each team's returning starters for 2022 season

One of the most important factors in a team's success in college football is its returning experience. While talent and certainly coaching are major indicators, perhaps nothing is quite as important as having good players who have already seen the field.

David McCormack discusses upcoming decision on KU basketball future

During KU basketball’s team banquet on Thursday night, Bill Self said that David McCormack had a decision to make about his KU basketball future. McCormack has spent the last four seasons with the program and has been the starting center over the past two campaigns. But the big man still has eligibility remaining, as he can use his COVID year and return for a super senior season in 2022-23.

Eraser Dust

