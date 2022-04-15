Notebook: 2 Time National Champion Bill Self Gives Timeline on Draft Decisions

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self gives timetable for McCormack, Braun and Wilson's NBA Draft decisions

"They'll be making their decisions, I'm sure within the next week," Self said. "And when they do you guys will know. I've visited all with them. And I have an opinion. And I think my opinion is probably consistent with theirs. But that's for them to tell you when the time's right."

Joining KU basketball ‘a dream come true’ for new PWO commit Wilder Evers

“That's kind of what I like to do, is be a fan favorite,” Evers told Phog.net. “If I could do that, that's kind of my goal. I don't know if I could grow a mullet, but I'll try."

KU football freshman Larson Workman enters the transfer portal

Workman — a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle — committed to the Les Miles coaching staff back in July of 2020. He picked the Jayhawks over offers from Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Incarnate Word and South Dakota, among others. In total, Workman amassed 10 offers during his recruitment. Coming out of Ganado, Tex., Workman was rated as a three-star recruit. He was the No. 164-ranked offensive tackle nationally and the No. 288-ranked recruit in the state of Texas in the class of 2021.

Lance Leipold explains what's next for KU football after spring practice

KU football put a bow on its spring slate on Saturday with the Spring Preview. The event served as KU’s 15th and final practice of the spring and marked the end of Lance Leipold's first spring practice as head coach. KU started spring practice early this year, which gives the players five weeks between the end of spring ball and the last day of finals.

Eraser Dust

Ukraine says it struck Russia’s Black Sea flagship in missile attack - The Washington Post

Ukraine suggested that Neptune missiles sank the Moskva. Russia said only that the ship suffered significant damage from a fire.

CNN Exclusive: 'We need ammo. We need fraud examples. We need it this weekend.' What the Meadows texts reveal about how two Trump congressional allies lobbied the White House to overturn the election. | CNN Politics

In the weeks between the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, almost 100 text messages from two staunch GOP allies of then-President Donald Trump reveal an aggressive attempt to lobby, encourage and eventually warn the White House over its efforts to overturn the election, according to messages obtained by the House select committee and reviewed by CNN.

Kalispell woman accused of forging checks | Daily Inter Lake

Brittney Marie Frehse, 35, is being held in the county jail on a $10,000 bond pending her April 28 arraignment. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office began investigating her in January 2021 after the missing checks were reported as stolen.

Patrick Beverley fined $30K for 'egregious use of profanity'

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team’s play-in game victory.

The Talk - Jerry O'Connell to Wil Wheaton: 'I'm sorry I wasn't there for you more' While Shooting 'Stand By Me'

Wil Wheaton receives an heartfelt apology from "Stand By Me" co-star Jerry O'Connell Thursday on "The Talk." "Wil, I just wanted to say, I heard before you talk about some of the struggles you were going through during 'Stand By Me' and you know, while I was 11 at the time, that's an excuse. I do want to apologize for not being there more for you when you were younger. But I want to say to the bigger picture, you never know what someone is going through when you're with them. I don't feel guilt, but I just want to say I'm sorry I wasn't there for your more, you know." Wheaton reacts, "I deeply appreciate that... you were 11, how could you have possibly known. Also, everyone in the audience who is a trauma survivor knows this, we're real, real, real good at covering up what we're going through."

From Portugal to Montana, an Artist Dives into Her Work - Flathead Beacon

De Brito Franco still spends roughly half her time in Portugal, and frequently in the Azores diving and painting. Her husband Greg Fortin, the owner of Glacier Adventure Guides in Columbia Falls, introduced her to Montana, where since 2018 she’s found herself for the rest of the year, including beneath the surface of Flathead Lake, a body of water where she senses a power that can drive her brushstrokes across the broad cotton canvas she paints upon.

Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few | Reuters

For people in many countries, living in a penthouse is the dream. In North Korea? Not so much.

Liam Gallagher apologises after death threat tweet to Atletico Madrid player Stefan Savic

“I’m really upset and annoyed at myself,” he wrote. “I feel I’ve let all my fans down by my outlandish behaviour I’m a role model to GROWN UPS hope you can forgive me.”